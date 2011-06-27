Used 2010 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews
4Runner Happiness
Have 5100 miles and so far and is exceeding my expectations on MPG and comfort. Just got back from a 1200 mile trip and the reclining back seats were a big hit! The lack of freeway noise and great ride and seats make it an excellent long distance cruiser. Easy to avg 20 MPG overall. In daily 25 mile highwy/city commute I typically get 20.5 MPG with some stop and go driving which is amazing. Exceeding 75 mph gets the MPG to drop slightly below 20 mpg. Also nice to use only regular gas as compared to mid-grade or premium in my Tacoma and Lexus.
I HATE MY 2010 TOYOTA 4RUNNER
I owned a 1997 Toyota 4runner for 13 years with only one major repair in $160,000 miles. It never once stranded me. Someone hit me and totaled it. I bought a new 2010 Toyota 4runner. In the last six months it has stranded me twice and I have had 4 major repairs. The throttle body was first, then the brake switch. Next was the blue tooth system and last night the entire windshield cracked in half (stress fracture, not a rock). I just can't trust this car. It is a lemon and Toyota doesn't care. It is also very hard to see out of the back windows. The body is wider than it needs to be. My mileage is 20 mpg, which is fine. Comfort is good for sitting on the side of the road waiting.
Are we driving same vehicle
Read all of the reviews and I question if we are driving the same vehicle. Am very happy with the performance. Did not buy a sports car but an SUV. The interior finish is great. All fits well, and the ergonomics are excellent. Have a hard time being comfortable in certain cars, but am very comfortable in this one. Outside finish is flawless. I like the design, but hey, some don't guess we won't all be riding 4 runners. Will comment of fuel economy at a later date, but am happy to this point. Hood does not rattle at high speeds, doors are not flimsy, horn sounds ok it alerts people what more do you want. My wife had not seen the vehicle before purchase, her reaction was "awesome."
New 4runners, NOT as good as the last, v6 weak..
I have had the last few 4runners now, the Limited 1997, then the amazing 2007 V8 Limited. I love the cars, performance and Toyota quality. I really didnt want to trade in my 2007 but I hit 100K so figured I would check them out, not too crazy about the new style but it is okay and thought the new higher HP V6 might be okay at 270HP, however it is NOT, it is WAY underpowered for this size vehicle. It also doesn't have the same solid feel that my previous 4runners always had that other's never had. Makes me wonder if they really changed some things here....engine just doesnt feel right.....way to slow, with the Tundra 5.7 v8 as an option this might be a great truck
Reliablility... little else
Toyota=Reliability in my experience and that is why I bought this truck. Now after 16 months and 45k here is the verdict.... Reliable..so far no major issues Comfort - little Performance - well underpowered but gets from point A to B Styling - beautiy is in the eye of the beholder..its ok for me Build quality - tinny construction, lotsa squeaks Fun to drive - Toyota? no, just FUNctional to drive Overall value - ok to me since it seems to be accomplishing the objective i set out to achieve - reliability
