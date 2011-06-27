Used 2006 Toyota 4Runner SUV Consumer Reviews

The best I've owned terry A , 01/20/2016 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I've been wanting a 4runner since I first noticed them in the 1990s but I did think they were gutless and too expensive. I finally bought a used 2006 AWD Limited in May 2008 with 94,000 miles. Now I know why they all have good reviews. It is a great vehicle to drive compared to my 2001 Jeep Cherokee. This drives like silk I use regular Michelin tires. It's rides really smooth. I live at 6500' above sea level. The V8 does well but does have to down shift periodically on freeway hills I have noticed small leaks around the sunroof that I need to see about. I changed the timing chain, waterpump, cleaned the fuel system, and flushed the transmission, all at the dealer. That's the only preventative things I have done. Nothing else is needed so far. I have around 159,000 miles so far and fully expect it go a long way. The engine runs amazingly smooth for it's age. UPDATE 1-2018 Still runs great but it needs CV joint boots but will replace the entire axle sooner or later. I plan on replacing the timing Belt AGAIN in March the mileage then should be around 199,000. All is well UPDATE: 7-2-2018 206,500 miles Stills runs great and smooth . The CV rubber boots are getting worst with cracks and oil leakage. CV joints can last a long time despite of the defective rubber boots. It has had for a long time a clicking of the valves or fuel injectors. But only seems to be a noise engine runs smooth. No timing belt yet, I last changed it at 122,000 so I think I will wait till 225,000. That should be next June of so. No fading paint. The inverter stopped working don't know why Update. It’s now 1/23/20 I replaced the timing belt , water pump , front axles at the same time last April (2019) The alternator quit at the same time so I replaced that. This was around 224,000 miles Still a great vehicle Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Warning bad exhaust manifolds richard , 10/04/2010 46 of 49 people found this review helpful Warning just having my vehicle serviced not under warranty with 55,000 miles on it for. Get ready cracked exhaust manifolds. That 's right these ex manifolds have the catalytic converter apparently built inside them. Both sides cracked cost $3500.00 U.S. What? You must ber kidding me. In 40 years of owning every type of car imaginable. Never have I needed to replace these items. 3500 dollars 9 hours of labor and the parts. This is total crap. Where is the quality. They apparently did another one a 2005 last week or two with exactly the same nonsense. Toyota. Hello how about a total recall for this major defect Report Abuse

New Impression for an Old Friend pain-doc , 11/12/2006 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Having a short attention span, I have been through a number of SUVs including a 02 Pathfinder, 03 Sequoia, 02 BMW X5 V8, 02 4Runner, 04 CR-V to name a few. This 06 seems to be the best mix for the price. My primary gripes are headroom on ingress, climate control knobs/buttons, and lack of dark interior option. If I could have had a scaled-down Sequoia, that would have been perfect. The V8 in this intermediate is a true luxury. I love the throttle response. Many complain that it is too responsive, but being primarily a sports car guy, it is a welcome attribute. I wanted a masculine SUV that had a livable nature and that is what I got. Report Abuse

Great truck, must maintain w/Toyota nderzis , 09/01/2014 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have owned my 06' Sport 4x4 V8 for 2.5 years. I bought it with 147,000 miles from a Toyota dealer. The reason I was convinced to buy this vehicle was because it had been maintained by Toyota since new. Since I bought it I have spend $3500 maintaining it (cataylytic converter, timing belt, water pump, axle, brakes, etc.) That is all in addition to the regular scheduled maintenance. It looks great and runs like a top. If you want an excellent SUV that is still "trucky" consider this vehicle. Maintain with Toyota and you will have a truck that will run for a lot of miles. I am currently at 182,000 and the steering is still tight. I highly recommend the 4x4 v8. Runs like new still. Report Abuse