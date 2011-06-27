Used 1994 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews

Better than my Previous Vehicle William , 09/06/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Got rid of my 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 4x4 5.2L V8 (318cid) and ran across this 1994 Toyota 4Runner with the 3.0L V6 5 speed SR5. Don't know what anyone else's issue with with lack of power, it has plenty of power (Its not a race car). Planning on using it for hunting and camping and towing my ATV/Trailer. Report Abuse

Great SUV speed321 , 05/14/2012 9 of 9 people found this review helpful My grandma bought me a 1994 Toyota 4 runner about a year ago for my first car it had 202,000 miles on it now it has 211,000 miles on it and runs amazing but sucks very bad in the hills or up any hill unless your like off-roading and your going up a hill slowly in 4x4.. The brakes do suck i need to have my rooters turned. Had problems with rear window switch. The two back passenger window motors are almost done working i think they go pretty slow up after you put them down all the way.. Leaks oil but with those kind of miles its expected. Oh and how its bad in the hills is that when your going say, 65 mph and you start going up a little or a big incline you will loose speed very quickly and

What do you consider "high mileage" SierraSled , 09/02/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful How could you fault a vehicle that has trudged through 260k miles of Tahoe winters, and Tahoe summers without a hiccup? Hauls every toy I own, lots of wet waggy tailed dogs, crusty skis, dirty mountain bikes, and just keeps on going and going and going. I'll miss this truck as I move on to a 2000 model - my dogs will miss it more. It's their personal expeditionary taxi and barf bag (why they loved to hurl in my truck I'll never understand - must be some kind of dog/truck thing). Onward we go, to a 2000 model with 144k on it, and another 8 years of worry free fun.

Getting old, but still runs like a top Susan , 03/17/2010 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I have now owned my 1994 4runner for 16 years! I am the 2nd owner, and the mileage is currently at 384,000 km (quite a few miles!). It has been completely dependable while driving in summer through all types of weather, winter in Canada, and in the mountains in the U.S. It's fantastic for taking me and my 2 goldens on camping and ski trips It's starting to need a few repairs, but it has been the best vehicle I've ever owned by a long shot.