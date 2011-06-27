Used 1994 Toyota 4Runner for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $3,250
1994 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6272,965 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena - Helena / Montana
SIERRA BEIGE MET exterior and OAK interior, 4Runner SR5 trim. VALUE PKG #1-INC: AIR COND, CHROME PK... Hitch, ALL WEATHER GUARD PKG-INC: HD WINDSHI... BLACK PAINTED RUNNING BOARDS *PIO*. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Trailer Hitch Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: VALUE PKG #1-INC: AIR COND, CHROME PKG, PWR PKG, CRUISE CONTROL, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, LIGHTING PKG, INTERMITTENT WIPER W/TIMER (N/A W/AW ALUMINUM WHEELS OR LA LEATHER TRIM PKG), BLACK PAINTED RUNNING BOARDS *PIO*, ALL WEATHER GUARD PKG-INC: HD WINDSHIELD MOTOR/DISTRIBUTOR COVER/STARTER MOTOR, HD REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER, HD BATTERY. Toyota 4Runner SR5 with SIERRA BEIGE MET exterior and OAK interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine. WHO WE ARE: At Chevrolet Buick GMC of Helena, we are local people helping local people find the car, truck or SUV that meets their needs and at a fair price. In fact, it is our promise that if you find a lower advertised price on a comparable vehicle in the 4 state area we will refund you the difference. Our customers are very important to us and it is our goal that they be 100% satisfied when doing business with us from the sales process to servicing their vehicle and doing right the first time. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 with AWD/4WD.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3VN39WXR0166625
Stock: RO166625T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $3,495
1995 Toyota 4Runner SR5224,332 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Dont take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (17 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3RN37W6S0016084
Stock: P13437A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995
1996 Toyota 4Runner SR5307,881 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California
1996 Toyota 4Runner SR5 3.4 Liter V6, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Stereo CD, Cruise Control, Dual Air Bags, Moon Roof, Power Windows And Door Locks, Privacy Glass, Roof Rack, Running Boards, Tilt Wheel, Towing Package, Runs And Drives Great, $2995 plus tax, license, Documentation and smog. Clean title. 925-455-6666 Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Financing Available, Good Credit, Bad Credit, Our Bank Works With Everyone, Let Them Help You Build your Credit! All You Need Is The Down Payment And Proof Of Income. Se Habla Espanol. Financiamiento Disponible. Visit our web site at WWW.perrymorganexpress.com . 10% Discount For CA$H!! 925-455-6666
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota 4Runner SR5.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GN86R8T0007064
Stock: 007064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-19-2018
- $3,965
1996 Toyota 4Runner Limited272,681 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kings Toyota - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Evergreen Pearl 1996 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4WD 4-Speed Automatic 3.4L V6 3.4L V6, 4WD, Oak Leather.Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ At Kings Toyota. Recent Arrival!Buy with confidence at Kings Toyota! We offer a 72 Hour used car exchange policy, plus each vehicle is reconditioned to Kings Toyota standards and has passed over 100 service quality assurance checkpoints! We also provide a free CarFax history report with each vehicle! !We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Premium Audio, Technology Package, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Panoramic Moon Roof, Xenon Headlamps, Running Boards, Power Running Boards, Power Liftgate, Tow Package, and Trailer Hitch ...... contact sales staff to verify equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN87R3T0003121
Stock: T0003121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$6,990
1996 Toyota 4Runner Limited235,195 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 1996 Toyota 4Runner 4dr 4dr Automatic 4WD Limited 3.4L features a 3.4L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Tan Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - All scheduled maintenance, This Toyota is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tow Package, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Locking Tailgate, Luxury Seats, Off Road Tires, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Running Boards, Sliding Rear Window, Sport Seats, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors, Wide Tires - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN87R4T0008537
Stock: WCM127
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- New Listing$3,695Great Deal | $4,887 below market
1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5250,562 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lenzen Chevrolet Buick - Chaska / Minnesota
Recent Arrival!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R1V0098301
Stock: 6875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,988
1991 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6270,603 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
DON'T LET THE MILES FOOL YOU ON THIS ONE FOLKS,,,,,THIS Toyota 4Runner & IT IS MADE TO BE DRIVEN.... IF IT IS NOT ONE OF THE NICEST AROUND WITH THESE MILES,THEN YOU CAN BRING IT BACK ,,, HOWS THAT FOR A BOLD STATEMENT.. STUNNING TRUCK IN THE BEST COLOR & ONE OF THE CLEANEST & BEST DRIVING I HAVE EVER COME ACROSS....THIS Toyota IS TRULY EXTRA CLEAN&READY TO GO ANYWHERE..MUST SEE YOU WONT BE DISAPPOINTED ... EZ FINANCING & WARRANTY AVAIL.**, CALL 425-745-8500 ;See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 10 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 with AWD/4WD.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3VN39W5M8025150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,150
1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5292,641 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prime Auto Sales - Phoenix / Arizona
WWW.PAUTO1.COM(602) 288-8938 or(602) 857-8053Credit Union Direct Lending | Wells Fargo Dealer Services | Pre-Approval LetterFinancing Nationwide | Good Credit | Bad Credit | No Credit | First Time Buyer?~ No Credito ~ Mal Credito ~ No Hay Problema ~???~ Trabajamos con ITIN, Matricula Y Primeros Compradores ~??90 DAY WARRANTY INCLUDED | Purchase with Confidence!??WE BUY CARS - WE TRADE CARS - Extended Warranty AvailableNationwide Financing | Nationwide Towing | Nationwide WarrantyFINANCE REQUIREMENTS:?? Please do not bring us fake paystubs, our system has caught everyone prior to the sale1. INSURANCE CARD2. DRIVER LICENSE or ID CARD3. PROOF OF RESIDENCE4. PROOF OF INCOMEWE HAVE THE LOAN YOU NEED:~ $0 Down Payment Available~ Wells Fargo Dealer Services~ Credit Union Direct Lending~ No Payments for 3 Months~ Rates as low as 2.99% APR~ We accept ~ Disability ~ SSI ~ CASH ~ Job Letters~ We accept Collections ~ Bankrupcy and Repossessions~ No Driver License ~ No Social Security Number ~ No Problem-Prime Auto Dealers, high quality vehicles, you can trust!-If you are looking for quality used cars for sale, look no further than Prime Auto Dealers. -Instead of spending your valuable time looking through the countless online classifieds or driving to various dealerships in your area, Prime Auto Dealers has the information you need right at your computer. -Prime Auto Dealers is a family owned dealership founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We proud ourselves in the quality of vehicles that we offer to our clients. We are here to serve our customers and make their car buying experience unique., acura* acura mdx rdx rlx tlx ilx tl rl alfa romeo* alfa romeo 4c giulia audi* audi blacksacramento a3 a4 a5 a6 a7 a8 q3 q5 q7 s3 s5 s6 s7 s8 tt bentley* bentley continental flyingspur mulsanne bmw* bmw 2 series prestige 3 4 5 6 7 m2 m3 m4 m5 m6 x1 x3 x4 x5 x6 luxuryauto 230i m240i 320i 320 230 330 330i 328 328i 335i 335 340 340i 430i 428i 420i 440 salesdiamond 440i 530i 540i 550i gran turismo 640i 640 645ci 645i 650i 650 coupe convertiblecoupe* convertible* 740i 740 750i 750li 750 128i 128 135i 135 335is 528 528i class eurohigh 740li cadillac* cadillac escalade esv ext cts ats chevrolet* chevrolet camaro 2ssmotors top ss corvette vette tahoe suburban ford* ford mustang gt fusion focus 300 200dodge* dodge challenger charger gmc* quality gmc yukon denali state infiniti* infinitiq50 q60 q70 qx50 qx60 qx70 qx80 ex35 golden fx35 fx50 g35 g25 g37 m35 m37 m56 jaguar*jaguar f-type xf xj xk land rover* land rover range rover three evoque sport sport*lexus* lexus gs350 gs450 gx460 deluxe gx470 is250 is gs rx is350 ls ls460 ls430 lx570rc rc350 f navigator lincoln* lincoln mkt direct maserati* bridges maserati 5 quattroportegranturismo mercedes-benz* mercedes* benz* zoom star mercedes benz mercedees-benz c-class cl-class cls-class e-class g-class gl-class gt glk-class lounge m-class r-class sl-classslk-class cla-class gla-class glc-class gle-class amg amg* m m* c300 c250 c400 c63 c350cla250 cla45 cls500 cls550 cls400 fair cls63 e350 e250 e400 e550 e63 916 g550 star g500g55 g63 gla250 gla45 gl450 gl350 gl550 gl63 glk350 glk250 mirage ml320 ml350 ml550 hayeml63 s550 s500 s63 s65 sl500 sl550 sl63 slk250 slk350 slk55 gle350 gle400 gle550 hausgls euro gls350 gls550 gle c e cla cls g gla gl g glk m s sl slk porsche eu porsche*cayenne 911 cayman classy panamera macan boxster subaru* subaru forester lion brzimpreza legacy galaxy outback wrx crosstrek scion fr-s scion* tacoma tundra f-150 f150ram volkswagen* volkswagen cc golf eos jetta passat tiguan touareg volvo volvo* espanollatino carros altos spanish, Vehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Must test drive, Great first ride, Title in possession, Drives great
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3GN86R1V0032360
Stock: 032360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,990Fair Deal
1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5209,790 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 1997 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SR5 features a 3.4L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Manual transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - This Toyota is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, seats - Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Four Wheel Drive, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Off Road Tires, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R4V0109033
Stock: DAN084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $13,995Fair Deal
1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5154,329 milesDelivery available*
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 1997 Toyota 4Runner. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Toyota 4Runner SR5. Equipped with 4WD, this Toyota 4Runner SR5 gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R6V0125508
Stock: V0125508
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $9,988
1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5282,320 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALESCOME AND CHECK OUT OUR BIG VARIETY OF VEHICALS LIKE THIS 1997 TOYOTA 4RUNNER!3 MONTH OR 3,000 MILE LIMITED SERVICE CONTRACT INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R4V0104799
Stock: 9179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
1998 Toyota 4Runner SR5181,341 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
1998 Toyota 4Runner SR51998 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 5-Speed Manual 3.4L V6 3.4L V6, 4WD, Cloth.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R2W0193628
Stock: T193628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- $4,749Good Deal | $2,498 below market
1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5226,803 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Watermark Honda - Paducah / Kentucky
3.4L V6, 4WD, Oak w/Cloth Seat Trim. 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86RXX0209107
Stock: HL136E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $12,995
1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5196,270 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5Black 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4WD 4-Speed Automatic 3.4L V6 3.4L V6, 4WD, Oak w/Cloth Seat Trim.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Odometer is 37320 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota 4Runner SR5 with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN86R5X0255136
Stock: P255136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $8,000
1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited234,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mechanicsville Toyota - Mechanicsville / Virginia
This 1999 Toyota 4Runner in Millennium Silver Metallic features: CARFAX One-Owner. Gold Package, Power Moonroof, Upgrade Value Package #5.Where what you drive is our business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN87R2X0235537
Stock: 42665A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Price Drop$5,995
1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited245,613 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Seaview Buick GMC - Lynnwood / Washington
Rare find in great overall condition! Toyota 4Runner Limited 4x4 with leather, sunroof, automatic, power rear slider window, alloy wheels, and more! These are getting hard to find so hurry! 425-742-1920 for more info
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN87R0X0231311
Stock: 274P20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- Price Drop$7,199
1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited230,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Ford Lincoln Draper - Draper / Utah
Imperial Jade Mica 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited V6 4WD 4-Speed Automatic 3.4L V6 3.4L V6, 4WD, Oak Leather.Odometer is 31720 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN87R2X9020378
Stock: T31914B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- Price Drop$6,290
1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited246,275 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Thomson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Thomson / Georgia
Thomson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - "Where We Make Buying Easy!" At Thomson Chrysler, Dodge Jeep and Ram we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We are committed to getting you financed and have rates as low as 0%.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Toyota 4Runner Limited with AWD/4WD, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JT3HN87R8X0206351
Stock: 220542B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020