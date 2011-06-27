Used 1991 Toyota 4Runner SUV Consumer Reviews
1991 Toyota 4Runner
I got this vehicle in 94 for $16K with 60K mi on it, it now has 178K, w/ a small amount of rust-thru below the gas door. Reliable except for the common failure of this V6's head gaskets. Warantee covers it. One Toyota "quirk" w/the EFI fuse in the kickpanel fuse box. Seems that the females break contact, a quick bend out of the leads on the fuse itself, and reinserting fixes it till next season change. The only other problem that I've had is there is a subtle leak in the powersteering system. Just a note, a tire change to 32x11.5x15, (fit nice on stock SR5 wheels) the speedometer becomes accurate. I can highly recommend this vehicle.
best truck around
i bought my runner with 246k on the clock. it has the 22re with a 5 speed and 4 wheel drive. i get 22 mpg average which is great in my opinion for a 4wd suv. it fits my family very comfortably and allows us to go wherever we want very safely. its not fast but it gets the job done it now has 270,000 miles and runs like champ. i wouldn't trade it for a lot of other suv's out there.
1991 Toyota 4Runner 22re 4X4
I bought a 1991 4runner 4x4 5speed 4 cylinder brand new. It now has 265000. Thing runs great....as long as the rig is maintained and not abused it runs forever. Tranny and 4x4 setup is flawless and built like a tank. Engine was rebuilt at 220,000 (probably could have gone much further, but was gonna let my son use it and wanted him to have a very reliable rig) and the truck is a horse mechanically. The driver seat needs recovering and could use a paint refresh.....but it has been one reliable vehicle. I have never regretted buying this truck and was glad I got the 4 cylinder engine...didnt have all the bells and whistles like the 6 cylinder, but man does it just keep on running. If you can pick up a well maintained 4 cyclinder...even with high mileage, you have found a machine that can give you years of reliable service.
Ohh Yeah
I love this car so much. My Grandpa just gave it to me for my birthday. I have only had it for a few months but i can already tell that it is a quality vehicle. When i got it it had 69000 miles on it. In two months i have had no problems even though it just sat around for almost a year. I had its fluids flushed and replaced as well as the battery and belts. I would definatly buy another, but for now i will use what ive got.
Average experience
I bought this vehicle in 1992. It had 5000km on it at the time. I have had it ever since and it has served me well. I have 400,000km (approx. 250,000miles) on it . From a comfort point of view it's like new. There are no squeeks or rattles. The motor is very quite. My biggest complaint is the tail gate and rear bumper. The tail gate has had two motors in it and presently doesn't work. The bumper has disappeared from rust. Mechanically, I had a new head gasket at 90,000km and another at around 325,000km
