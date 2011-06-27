Used 2008 Suzuki XL7 SUV Consumer Reviews

2008 XL7 tap17 , 03/30/2015 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 34 of 34 people found this review helpful I love this vehicle. I bought it with 35,000 miles in 2011. It's been 3 years and 50,000 miles later and I still love it. The body is holding up well (no rust, no peeling paint...still looks great!). The engine is holding up well (no leaks, sounds good, etc.). The interior leather, etc. is still in excellent condition. Overall, I have no complaints. It's not a luxury make, but I didn't have to pay a luxury price. Report Abuse

I relate..Good&Bad. K.M. , 04/06/2016 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful The bad-Reading through these reviews has opened my eyes to a few things..i tried opening my pass side door and found myself standing outside of the vehicle holding the door handle in my hand,I see others have had the same thing happen and my locks can be tricky sometimes & now i realize the locks must not be great to begin with if its happening on other xl-7's...and my last complaint is the fenders i read others have had their fenders start to pull out of place which has happened on both front fenders of my Suzuki. The good- It has amazing space,3rd row. My kids can control their heat/air from the back seat & the vents are on the roof so they dnt play with them,they stay in the position i put them in. I like the rear wiper blade,nice to have in a 3d row to make it easier to see in snow/rain. There is a charger port in backseat as well,comes in handy for kids & their electronics. Alot of Space when putting dwn the seats. Back hatch opens very nice but i had one problem with it slowly shutting itself only happened one time. I bought my Suzuki used & over 5 yrs old but have read that even a few yrs newer have the same issues..Locks/Fenders/Door Handle/Sensors. So it must be a common problem and i wldnt purchase this vehicle for any more than half of the price its worth bc of the problems but i do recommend buying it if its at a low cost or reduced price,bc it seems to have no major issues and is a nice family vehicle when all the little things aren't going wrong. Thanks everyone Your reviews really helped me understand my vehicle & that im not at fault for those things. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Super Suzuki Tg , 03/03/2016 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful No SUV with better interior space! Interior has held up very well! Nearly 200,000 miles and only basic maintenance! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent SUV metrodesign , 12/24/2012 16 of 17 people found this review helpful This is a follow-up review I posted at 22,000 miles under the name "Michael." Now I have 64,000 miles on this vehicle and am just as impressed as I was back then. I have had almost no problems (still original brakes) and consider the performance superb. The best features are: acceleration, smooth power transfer, handling, stability and reliability. The only repairs I had was to replace the driver's door handle twice and replace the anti-sway bar bushing and links, but this is a small price to pay for an otherwise excellent vehicle. It needs quality tires like Goodyear CS Assurance TripleTred for good handling.