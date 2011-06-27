Used 2008 Suzuki XL7 SUV Consumer Reviews
2008 XL7
I love this vehicle. I bought it with 35,000 miles in 2011. It's been 3 years and 50,000 miles later and I still love it. The body is holding up well (no rust, no peeling paint...still looks great!). The engine is holding up well (no leaks, sounds good, etc.). The interior leather, etc. is still in excellent condition. Overall, I have no complaints. It's not a luxury make, but I didn't have to pay a luxury price.
I relate..Good&Bad.
The bad-Reading through these reviews has opened my eyes to a few things..i tried opening my pass side door and found myself standing outside of the vehicle holding the door handle in my hand,I see others have had the same thing happen and my locks can be tricky sometimes & now i realize the locks must not be great to begin with if its happening on other xl-7's...and my last complaint is the fenders i read others have had their fenders start to pull out of place which has happened on both front fenders of my Suzuki. The good- It has amazing space,3rd row. My kids can control their heat/air from the back seat & the vents are on the roof so they dnt play with them,they stay in the position i put them in. I like the rear wiper blade,nice to have in a 3d row to make it easier to see in snow/rain. There is a charger port in backseat as well,comes in handy for kids & their electronics. Alot of Space when putting dwn the seats. Back hatch opens very nice but i had one problem with it slowly shutting itself only happened one time. I bought my Suzuki used & over 5 yrs old but have read that even a few yrs newer have the same issues..Locks/Fenders/Door Handle/Sensors. So it must be a common problem and i wldnt purchase this vehicle for any more than half of the price its worth bc of the problems but i do recommend buying it if its at a low cost or reduced price,bc it seems to have no major issues and is a nice family vehicle when all the little things aren't going wrong. Thanks everyone Your reviews really helped me understand my vehicle & that im not at fault for those things.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Super Suzuki
No SUV with better interior space! Interior has held up very well! Nearly 200,000 miles and only basic maintenance!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent SUV
This is a follow-up review I posted at 22,000 miles under the name "Michael." Now I have 64,000 miles on this vehicle and am just as impressed as I was back then. I have had almost no problems (still original brakes) and consider the performance superb. The best features are: acceleration, smooth power transfer, handling, stability and reliability. The only repairs I had was to replace the driver's door handle twice and replace the anti-sway bar bushing and links, but this is a small price to pay for an otherwise excellent vehicle. It needs quality tires like Goodyear CS Assurance TripleTred for good handling.
XL-7: STILL much more than expected.
I bought/ leased the XL-7 because it was a great deal and my friend recommended the car based on his positive experiences with an older model. When the lease was up, I purchased the car outright! It has served me very well for over 11 years. Over the first 8 years there was only a minor glitch (timing chain kit needed replaced) which was taken care of by the warranty, and I had to replace the hatch supports. Just recently, however, I had to have the timing chain kit replaced again after only two years. No warranty coverage this time and it wasn't cheap. $2000! Additionally, the wheel bearings on the front wheels also needed replacing. And the hatch struts had to be replaced again. I was not happy. Inferior replacement parts, perhaps? Other than that the car continues to be reliable. It seats seven adults, though the rear seat should be reserved for smaller folks or kids. I've had three teenage girls ride comfortably back there! It rides comfortably and fairly quietly; it has an extraordinary number of standard feature not usually found on a base model. And it can be used to haul a LOT of stuff if you choose to put all the seats down. The gas mileage is not great - 15-17 around town and 22-28 on the highway. But it has, otherwise been a low-maintenance vehicle. A great family car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the XL7
Related Used 2008 Suzuki XL7 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner