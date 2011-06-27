  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki XL7
  4. Used 2008 Suzuki XL7
  5. Used 2008 Suzuki XL7 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Suzuki XL7 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 XL7
5(69%)4(16%)3(12%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.5
58 reviews
Write a review
See all XL7s for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,202 - $3,311
Used XL7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2008 XL7

tap17, 03/30/2015
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
34 of 34 people found this review helpful

I love this vehicle. I bought it with 35,000 miles in 2011. It's been 3 years and 50,000 miles later and I still love it. The body is holding up well (no rust, no peeling paint...still looks great!). The engine is holding up well (no leaks, sounds good, etc.). The interior leather, etc. is still in excellent condition. Overall, I have no complaints. It's not a luxury make, but I didn't have to pay a luxury price.

Report Abuse

I relate..Good&Bad.

K.M., 04/06/2016
4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

The bad-Reading through these reviews has opened my eyes to a few things..i tried opening my pass side door and found myself standing outside of the vehicle holding the door handle in my hand,I see others have had the same thing happen and my locks can be tricky sometimes & now i realize the locks must not be great to begin with if its happening on other xl-7's...and my last complaint is the fenders i read others have had their fenders start to pull out of place which has happened on both front fenders of my Suzuki. The good- It has amazing space,3rd row. My kids can control their heat/air from the back seat & the vents are on the roof so they dnt play with them,they stay in the position i put them in. I like the rear wiper blade,nice to have in a 3d row to make it easier to see in snow/rain. There is a charger port in backseat as well,comes in handy for kids & their electronics. Alot of Space when putting dwn the seats. Back hatch opens very nice but i had one problem with it slowly shutting itself only happened one time. I bought my Suzuki used & over 5 yrs old but have read that even a few yrs newer have the same issues..Locks/Fenders/Door Handle/Sensors. So it must be a common problem and i wldnt purchase this vehicle for any more than half of the price its worth bc of the problems but i do recommend buying it if its at a low cost or reduced price,bc it seems to have no major issues and is a nice family vehicle when all the little things aren't going wrong. Thanks everyone Your reviews really helped me understand my vehicle & that im not at fault for those things.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Super Suzuki

Tg, 03/03/2016
4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
17 of 18 people found this review helpful

No SUV with better interior space! Interior has held up very well! Nearly 200,000 miles and only basic maintenance!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Excellent SUV

metrodesign, 12/24/2012
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

This is a follow-up review I posted at 22,000 miles under the name "Michael." Now I have 64,000 miles on this vehicle and am just as impressed as I was back then. I have had almost no problems (still original brakes) and consider the performance superb. The best features are: acceleration, smooth power transfer, handling, stability and reliability. The only repairs I had was to replace the driver's door handle twice and replace the anti-sway bar bushing and links, but this is a small price to pay for an otherwise excellent vehicle. It needs quality tires like Goodyear CS Assurance TripleTred for good handling.

Report Abuse

XL-7: STILL much more than expected.

Tom LaBuff, 12/30/2015
Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row, Navigation (3.6L 6cyl 5A)
16 of 19 people found this review helpful

I bought/ leased the XL-7 because it was a great deal and my friend recommended the car based on his positive experiences with an older model. When the lease was up, I purchased the car outright! It has served me very well for over 11 years. Over the first 8 years there was only a minor glitch (timing chain kit needed replaced) which was taken care of by the warranty, and I had to replace the hatch supports. Just recently, however, I had to have the timing chain kit replaced again after only two years. No warranty coverage this time and it wasn't cheap. $2000! Additionally, the wheel bearings on the front wheels also needed replacing. And the hatch struts had to be replaced again. I was not happy. Inferior replacement parts, perhaps? Other than that the car continues to be reliable. It seats seven adults, though the rear seat should be reserved for smaller folks or kids. I've had three teenage girls ride comfortably back there! It rides comfortably and fairly quietly; it has an extraordinary number of standard feature not usually found on a base model. And it can be used to haul a LOT of stuff if you choose to put all the seats down. The gas mileage is not great - 15-17 around town and 22-28 on the highway. But it has, otherwise been a low-maintenance vehicle. A great family car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
12345...12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XL7s for sale

Related Used 2008 Suzuki XL7 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles