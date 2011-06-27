Used 2002 Suzuki XL-7 SUV Consumer Reviews

227,000 miles and still kicking cmerrell , 01/25/2014 21 of 22 people found this review helpful Car is excellent, it just keeps going even after 227,000+ miles.The ride is smooth and quiet. I keep running into owners with the same year and model and they're all boasting high mileage with little problems. 100,000 miles ago I had a problem with one side of the catalytic converter. The cost, $900, never got the other side done. Other repairs:power windows, a heating element, freon for the AC. I never had a tuneup, transmission flush, or any maintenance, just regular oil changes. The only thing I don't like is the 17/20/mpg cost because I drive an average of 20,000 miles a year, there is no icon that reminds you gas is low (ran out several times), and now a slow oil leak -2qts a month. Report Abuse

A Real Surprise jewelrylover , 10/25/2013 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I have been driving this vehicle daily since August of 2002. Previous to this purchase, I only thought of Suzuki for motorcycles. This car has really outperformed any car I have owned. Snow, sleet, rain, high winds - no problem. Three sons have learned to drive in this car and they have put this car throughthe ringer, but it keeps going reliably. Although I have given thought recently to replace it with something smaller and brand new, I am hesitant that I will find as good and sturdy a vehicle. Vehicle has well over 100,000 miles.

Luv My XL-7 pam , 07/16/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful We bought my XL-7 used it had 60,770 miles on it. My husband wanted to get me a better vehicle for my 40 mile commute. I love it. I never really thought I would like a utility vehicle but this one has surprised me. Corners well easy to handle and I can see out all around. Great little truck. I would highly recommend it to anyone that needs a 4X4 and it sports plenty of room and a third row seat for my grandchildren. My teenage daughter even likes to drive it. Very stylish looking and I would definitely buy another one. Best vehicle I have ever owned and I have had quite a few.

215k miles and still going strong! blahblah83 , 07/06/2016 4WD 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl 5M) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful I have had my 2002 XL7 for nearly 10 years now. Second Owner. I have gone from 91k miles up to 215k and it's still running like a champ despite my lack of consistent maintenance. I've gone through all the normal stuff like tires, breaks, batteries, windshield wipers, headlights, oil changes and have very few complaints. 1 - not quite enough space for a rear-facing infant carrier. I have to pull up the passenger front seat to the point where only a small adult would be able to sit comfortably. I'm 5'7" and can't sit as a passenger up front with a rear facing infant seat in the vehicle. 2 - I've got a bit of an oil leak and lose about 2 qts a month. 3 - my fuel economy has dropped to an average of 13-15 mpg regardless of city or highway miles. BUT THAT'S IT. Everything else about this vehicle has been amazing. It handles more like a car but after putting a tow hitch on myself (ridiculously super easy by the way to do so) I've been able to tow trailers and even drift boats without any issues. My XL7 handles well on both sand and even pebbly river banks (with a trailer even). It handles well in the snow and even ice, though I would suggest adding a few sandbags for extra weight when there is ice on the road for more than a day. It's a great height for transporting both kids and dogs as both can easily climb in and out on their own. There are child LATCHes which make it easy for child car-seats, booster-seats, and infant carriers to be snapped in and secured quickly. Overall, I have been thoroughly impressed and VERY PLEASED with my XL7. Like I said 215k miles and still going strong! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value