Used 1998 Suzuki X-90 Consumer Reviews
fun to drive great with chicks
In the start it has a bland power but with a breather you can buy for 10 bucks and an air intake with performance exhaust. The acceleration is wonderful and it handles wonderful. All for under $5000 to do it all the only other thing I could even think to do is put on some better wheels just for kicks or a turbo.
egr valve
110,000 miles. had to replace egr valve twice, fuel pump once. otherwise okay. not as good gas mileage as you'd think.
great lil car
i haven't had my x90 for long, but its been great. 140k on the engine, and its still running like new. ive also driven it in harsh toronto end-of-the- winter snow and slush, and it drove excellent. ive customized it a lot, which is easy because of its basic design. i have a friend that does car interiors, and hes designed everything for me and given me great discounts, because its hard to find aftermarket parts for these cars. i like how small and unique it is, and all my girlfriends love the car in general. theres also a lot of storage space in the trunk for such a small vehicle. the amount of horsepower it has, 95, is no big deal because of how small the car is. it still has good pick-up.
Sponsored cars related to the X-90
Related Used 1998 Suzuki X-90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner