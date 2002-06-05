Used 1998 Suzuki X-90 for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
X-90 Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Suzuki X-90 searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki X-90
  4. Used 1998 Suzuki X-90

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki X-90

Read recent reviews for the Suzuki X-90
Overall Consumer Rating
43 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (33%)
fun to drive great with chicks
disnuts,05/06/2002
In the start it has a bland power but with a breather you can buy for 10 bucks and an air intake with performance exhaust. The acceleration is wonderful and it handles wonderful. All for under $5000 to do it all the only other thing I could even think to do is put on some better wheels just for kicks or a turbo.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Suzuki
X-90
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to