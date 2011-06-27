Vehicle overview

Suzuki's X-90 sport-ute takes the place of the defunct Samurai in the maker's lineup. Larger, more powerful and more sophisticated than the Samurai ever dreamed of being, the X-90 is aimed squarely at young singles with disposable income and no responsibilities.

The X-90 is an amalgam of two-seater sport coupe, convertible and four-wheel drive sport utility. The two-seat cockpit sits beneath a T-top roof, just forward of an 8.4 cubic foot conventional trunk, and on top of a two- or four-wheel drive chassis. Body-on-frame construction is motivated by a 95-horsepower four-cylinder engine. An automatic transmission is available in place of the standard five-speed manual gear changer.

The only part of this formula that seems wrong is the 1.6-liter engine. Its power output seems to be a bit on the meager side for a vehicle with such sporting pretensions. The Sidekick Sport's 120-horsepower, 1.8-liter engine should at least be an option on the heavier four-wheel drive model.

Dual airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes and daytime running lights are standard. All X-90's come equipped with power windows and locks, power steering, alloy wheels and intermittent wipers. Order four-wheel drive and you'll get cruise control, a security alarm and an Alpine stereo.

Suzuki's taking a chance here, creating a new niche in the SUV market. We think that the X-90 will find limited success in climates and terrains where its four-wheel drive will have some relevancy, and in places where style-conscious buyers don't find what they want in the slightly more versatile Sidekick, or the infinitely more versatile Jeep Wrangler. The X-90's T-top roof is easier to operate than the soft tops of any of those vehicles, but this Suzuki won't carry more than two people; the others will carry four. Our favorite in this price range? A used Mazda Miata. Same number of people fit, and it's more fun to drive.