Used 2006 Suzuki Verona
2006 Suzuki Verona Door Handle
2006 Suzuki Verona Headlight
2006 Suzuki Verona Exterior
2006 Suzuki Verona in Sandstone Beige
Used 2006 Suzuki Verona

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Low price, comfortable ride quality, strong brakes, attractive interior design, simple controls.

A low price and a standard six-cylinder engine may make the 2006 Suzuki Verona appealing to bargain hunters, but a few competitors offer just as much value and vastly superior performance.

Vehicle overview

Although new to the American market in 2004, the Suzuki Verona was already sold as the Daewoo Magnus in other parts of the world. The Verona represents the largest Suzuki car in the lineup, and it's being marketed as a less expensive alternative to more mainstream sedans like the Camry and Accord. Penned by Italdesign in Turin, Italy, the Suzuki Verona sports smooth, uncluttered lines that are neither awkward nor overly distinctive. In terms of size, the Verona comes in a shade shorter than the Accord but about equal in width and height.

One of the Verona's main selling points is a standard six-cylinder engine. At 2.5 liters, it's on the small side (about the same size as most four-cylinders found in this class) but Suzuki touts the inherent smoothness of its inline design. We can confirm that the engine does indeed deliver its power in a smooth manner, but overall acceleration is weak, even when compared to competing four-cylinders. Unlike most import brand offerings in this segment, however, there is no available manual transmission or more frugal four-cylinder engine.

Inside, the Suzuki Verona aims to trump its competitors with a long list of standard features that defies the car's cut-rate price. Base models are packed with standard items like a CD player, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and cruise control. A higher-line package adds amenities like automatic climate control and leather seats -- clearly not the kind of equipment you would expect to find on a budget sedan.

The Verona isn't an eye-catching standout but it does offer a smooth power plant, a roomy interior, a low price and a long powertrain warranty. When compared side by side with existing price leaders, the Verona still isn't the most inexpensive sedan in the family sedan segment, but it's close. However, in its current form, the 2006 Suzuki Verona faces a serious struggle, mainly due to its weak engine performance, sloppy handling and mediocre crash test scores. While bargain hunters may find its package of amenities enticing, we think they'd be better off with a Sonata or Fusion.

Suzuki Verona models

The midsize Suzuki Verona sedan is offered in two trim levels, base and Luxury. Standard features include power windows and door locks, heated power mirrors, cruise control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, keyless entry, a tilt steering wheel, a six-way adjustable driver seat, air conditioning, a CD/cassette stereo and floor mats. Step up to the Luxury model and you'll get automatic climate control, a power sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, heated leather seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an eight-way power driver seat and traction control.

2006 Highlights

Antilock brakes are now standard on all Veronas, and Suzuki has consolidated last year's trim levels into base and Luxury models.

Performance & mpg

All trim levels come with a 2.5-liter inline six-cylinder engine that produces 155 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. The front-wheel-drive Verona comes standard with a four-speed automatic transmission. A manual transmission is not available.

Safety

All models come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and side airbags for front occupants. Neither full-length side curtain airbags nor stability control is available. In NHTSA crash testing, the Suzuki Verona earned three out of five stars for driver protection in frontal impacts and four stars for the front passenger. In side-impact tests, the Verona earned four stars for front-occupant protection and three stars for rear occupants. Frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS returned a rating of "Acceptable," the second highest. Side-impact tests on the Suzuki car, however, resulted in a rating of "Marginal," the second lowest.

Driving

The driving experience is the least enjoyable aspect of the 2006 Suzuki Verona. The trouble begins under the hood, as the car's 2.5-liter inline six isn't able to summon forth the requisite energy for quick bursts of acceleration. Power delivery, at least, is smooth, and the four-speed automatic does a commendable job with gear selection. Overly soft suspension tuning yields a cushy highway ride that any grizzled commuter will appreciate, but the trade-off is a Suzuki car that feels weak-kneed around twists and turns. The brake pedal is also on the soft side, but stopping distances are short.

Interior

Inside, the Suzuki Verona offers a pleasing two-tone ensemble not unlike that of the Accord. The material used on the dash and door tops has an upscale grain pattern and is soft to the touch. White-faced gauges light up in a soothing lime-green color that matches the readouts for the automatic climate control and stereo head unit. Unfortunately, not all of the materials return an impression of quality, as various plastics feel glossy and cheap. Both the front and rear seats provide passable comfort for adults, though taller passengers may find the legroom a bit tight in the back.

Used 2006 Suzuki Verona pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2006 Suzuki Verona price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Suzuki Verona.

5 star reviews: 29%
4 star reviews: 50%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 21%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 14 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • value
  • ride quality
  • appearance
  • road noise
  • driving experience
  • comfort
  • climate control
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • fuel efficiency
  • sound system
  • dashboard
  • acceleration
  • transmission
  • handling & steering

Most helpful consumer reviews

1.625 out of 5 stars, Terrible Car
goodfrench229,

My 2006 Suzuki Verona is a terrible car. Its heater would not work. I had a broken temperature control cable. Its paint was bubbled up. All four doors and quarter panel had to be repainted. The speedometer needle fell off (no kidding,it fell completely off and was sitting in the bottom of the gauge housing). My car has been stalling during sharp acceleration. This is very dangerous, it would stall and almost die. As you can imagine, this is not much fun when pulling into traffic. The dealer could not do anything to repair this problem. It must be a characteristic of this car. It has done it since it was new. It is hard to start when it is cold outside. The dealer I bought the car from quit dealing with Suzuki. My new dealer is one and a half hours away and he told me if it was running they could do nothing.

5 out of 5 stars, Diamond in the Rough
Suki,

Suzuki is on to something with the Verona and Camry and Accord better take notice! This car really impressed me, the acceleration may be a bit slow off the line, but who's looking to race...not me, my kids are riding with me. I fell in love with this car and am looking to enjoy if for many years to come. Suzuki keep the innovations and power coming, and you will see this car soar!

3.75 out of 5 stars, Great Economical Car
V De,

You get a lot for your money with this car. No, it doesn't have the greatest pick up but, the ride is smooth and quiet. It handles well on the curves also. The interior is plush and comfortable. Great car for the price.

1.625 out of 5 stars, JUNK
Ripped off,

This car is junk! The cruise control does not work it jerks. The dealer can't find a problem. The CD player broke, the gas cap broke and now at 41,000 the ABS system went out and is another $2100. RUN away from this junk!

See all 14 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
2.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5800 rpm
Luxury 4dr Sedan features & specs
Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Marginal
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ

Is the Suzuki Verona a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2006 Verona both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Suzuki Verona fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Verona gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Verona has 13.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Suzuki Verona. Learn more

Is the Suzuki Verona reliable?

To determine whether the Suzuki Verona is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Verona. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Verona's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2006 Suzuki Verona a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2006 Suzuki Verona is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2006 Verona is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2006 Suzuki Verona?

The least-expensive 2006 Suzuki Verona is the 2006 Suzuki Verona 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,299.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $18,299
  • Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $20,299
What are the different models of Suzuki Verona?

If you're interested in the Suzuki Verona, the next question is, which Verona model is right for you? Verona variants include 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A), and Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A). For a full list of Verona models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

