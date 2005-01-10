Used 2006 Suzuki Verona
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
Low price, comfortable ride quality, strong brakes, attractive interior design, simple controls.
Most helpful consumer reviews
My 2006 Suzuki Verona is a terrible car. Its heater would not work. I had a broken temperature control cable. Its paint was bubbled up. All four doors and quarter panel had to be repainted. The speedometer needle fell off (no kidding,it fell completely off and was sitting in the bottom of the gauge housing). My car has been stalling during sharp acceleration. This is very dangerous, it would stall and almost die. As you can imagine, this is not much fun when pulling into traffic. The dealer could not do anything to repair this problem. It must be a characteristic of this car. It has done it since it was new. It is hard to start when it is cold outside. The dealer I bought the car from quit dealing with Suzuki. My new dealer is one and a half hours away and he told me if it was running they could do nothing.
Suzuki is on to something with the Verona and Camry and Accord better take notice! This car really impressed me, the acceleration may be a bit slow off the line, but who's looking to race...not me, my kids are riding with me. I fell in love with this car and am looking to enjoy if for many years to come. Suzuki keep the innovations and power coming, and you will see this car soar!
You get a lot for your money with this car. No, it doesn't have the greatest pick up but, the ride is smooth and quiet. It handles well on the curves also. The interior is plush and comfortable. Great car for the price.
This car is junk! The cruise control does not work it jerks. The dealer can't find a problem. The CD player broke, the gas cap broke and now at 41,000 the ABS system went out and is another $2100. RUN away from this junk!
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
2.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|155 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Luxury 4dr Sedan
2.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|155 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Marginal
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
The least-expensive 2006 Suzuki Verona is the 2006 Suzuki Verona 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,299.
- 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $18,299
- Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $20,299
The Used 2006 Suzuki Verona is offered in the following submodels: Verona Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A), and Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 4A).
