Used 1995 Suzuki Sidekick for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Suzuki Sidekick searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Sidekick
Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Sidekick
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.512 Reviews
Report abuse
Taxi,01/10/2004
I have been the only owner of this vehicle, I have had it for 10 years and just love it. The only drawback is that it tends to fog up with more than one person in it during the cold northern winters. We have put new tires and new brakes on it but have not had any other major problems. I have put over 108,000 miles on it. I just love this car !!