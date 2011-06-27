Vehicle overview

When Bruce Springsteen sang "one step up and two steps back" for his song, "One Step Up," he could have been referring to the 2008 Suzuki Reno. That is, if he had the ability to see into the future and suddenly had an interest in crooning about a Suzuki economy car instead of cool rides like a '69 Chevy with a 396 or a Pink Cadillac.

On paper, the Reno looks competitive. Indeed, it boasts a generous standard features list, a long warranty and a 127-horsepower engine, the latter one of the most potent in the class. But when equipped with the automatic transmission -- which is how most folks are going to equip their Renos -- Suzuki's least-expensive car suffers the double humility of mediocre performance along with so-so fuel efficiency. In fact, the Reno posts mileage numbers that are among the lowest of cars in its price range. Go with the manual gearbox and performance is respectable, though fuel mileage still lags behind the others. The Reno's sloppy reflexes and less than composed ride, along with noticeable wind noise at freeway speeds, are nothing to brag about either.

Although entry-level shoppers may be tempted by the Reno's pricing, which is about a grand under rivals such as the Honda Fit and Nissan Versa, we'd advise them to skip the 2008 Suzuki Reno and pony up for one of its superior competitors.