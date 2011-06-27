  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Reno
  4. Used 2008 Suzuki Reno
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Suzuki Reno Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Reno
More about the 2008 Reno
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,839
See Reno Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,839
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,839
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.0/406.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,839
Torque131 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower127 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,839
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,839
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,839
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,839
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,839
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,839
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,839
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room36.7 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,839
Front track58.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity45.4 cu.ft.
Length169.1 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.
Gross weight3671 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Height56.9 in.
EPA interior volume112.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width67.9 in.
Rear track58.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,839
Exterior Colors
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Absolute White
  • Super Red
  • Sunburst Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Fantasy Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grey, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,839
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/55R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,839
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,839
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Reno Inventory

Related Used 2008 Suzuki Reno Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles