Used 2005 Suzuki Forenza Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fun to Drive/ Huge leg room Deion , 11/09/2004 148941 of 148942 people found this review helpful It has huge leg rooms in both front and rear seats. It is very comfortable to drive with less noise. It's been a real great car for its price. The problem is this one's strengths are not well publicized in the market yet...

CUTE DONT GET YOU DOWN THE ROAD!! AmberD , 04/29/2016 LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I highly do not reccommend this car to anyone! I bought this car at 73,000 miles, 4 days after purchasing from the dealership, master cylinder went out, I also had to replace to clutch as well. Bought the car for 5,000!! To top the cake, now Ive owned the car for 2 years and already put in $3,200 in repairs and still counting!! Timing belt and water pump twice now, valve cover gasget twice, air intake, throttle body, catalyic converter, timing belt tensioner and pulleys, now right after getting it back from timing belt tensioner busting, it is trying to shut off while I am driving!! Gonna cost me anther arm and leg. May i also add i have gone through 2 sets of tires because the car is mechanically built wrong so it voided out my tires warranty due to how uneven the car was built. Sucks in the snow even with studs put on. The only good thing i can say about this car is the speakers, thats it!! Now the car kbb at $1,700 so now i cant even try to see it for what I paid for is as well as what i have put into it!! Its a lemon car made of three cars, Suzuki, Daweo and Chevy!!! The bolts are most likely Chevy parts!! Stay away from this car, it will do nothing but make your pockets run dry and waste of time and money Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Suzuki...if only! kungfuking , 04/21/2014 13 of 15 people found this review helpful This car is made by 3 (that's right 3) different motor companies. This vehicle is part Suzuki, part Daewoo and part Cheverolet....all LEMON. Don't believe me look under the hood you will see American and Asian parts put together attempting to work in harmony with each other. If you need a cheap car don't look here the maintenance is just too much.

Paid off, now it's history! cubbie1 , 06/06/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful First week of purchase I hated it! Took it back and they sold my trade in. I have cursed since I bought it, never another Suzuki again! The rims bend like pasta when I hit any pothole, and headlights go through bulbs like crazy. The CD player has been replaced 2x's and the suspension squeaks! Here's an idea: Suzuki stay with the bikes cause the cars are crap! I traded in a Honda and that's my next purchase. If you're looking at a Suzuki, don't walk away from it, RUN!