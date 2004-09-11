Used 2005 Suzuki Forenza for Sale Near Me
6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 48,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,983
- 94,941 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 27,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 95,951 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 157,928 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,977
- 118,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,715
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Suzuki Forenza searches:
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Forenza
Read recent reviews for the Suzuki Forenza
Write a reviewSee all 110 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.1110 Reviews
Report abuse
Deion,11/09/2004
It has huge leg rooms in both front and rear seats. It is very comfortable to drive with less noise. It's been a real great car for its price. The problem is this one's strengths are not well publicized in the market yet...
Related Suzuki Forenza info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2015
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012
- Used Chevrolet Spark EV 2015
- Used INFINITI Q70 2012
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2012
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2011
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2014
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country 2018
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2011
- Used BMW Z4 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive 2014
- Used BMW X6 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Cincinnati OH
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Frederick MD
- Used Suzuki SX4 Fredericksburg VA
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Colorado Springs CO
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Spokane WA
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Santa Ana CA
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara Chicago IL
- Used Suzuki SX4 Minneapolis MN
- Used Suzuki SX4 Lancaster PA
- Used Suzuki SX4 New York NY
Shop used model years by city
- Used Suzuki Kizashi 2010 Pittsburgh PA
- Used Suzuki SX4 2012 Rockville MD
- Used Suzuki SX4 2012 Arlington VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
- 2021 Audi Q5 News
- Nissan Sentra 2019
- 2019 Sierra 1500
- 2020 C-Class
- 2021 Jeep Renegade News
- 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 Audi SQ8 News
- BMW i8 2020
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Nissan Maxima News