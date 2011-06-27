  1. Home
2005 Suzuki Forenza Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard features for the price, comfortable cabin with unexpected conveniences, solid construction, predictable handling.
  • Subpar fuel economy, similarly priced Aerio makes more power.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$1,463 - $2,944
Edmunds' Expert Review

Comfortable, well equipped and solidly built, the Forenza represents a good value for small car buyers on a budget.

2005 Highlights

A versatile wagon model joins the lineup. Side airbags are now standard on all Forenzas.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Suzuki Forenza.

5(47%)
4(26%)
3(17%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
4.1
110 reviews
See all 110 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to Drive/ Huge leg room
Deion,11/09/2004
It has huge leg rooms in both front and rear seats. It is very comfortable to drive with less noise. It's been a real great car for its price. The problem is this one's strengths are not well publicized in the market yet...
CUTE DONT GET YOU DOWN THE ROAD!!
AmberD,04/29/2016
LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
I highly do not reccommend this car to anyone! I bought this car at 73,000 miles, 4 days after purchasing from the dealership, master cylinder went out, I also had to replace to clutch as well. Bought the car for 5,000!! To top the cake, now Ive owned the car for 2 years and already put in $3,200 in repairs and still counting!! Timing belt and water pump twice now, valve cover gasget twice, air intake, throttle body, catalyic converter, timing belt tensioner and pulleys, now right after getting it back from timing belt tensioner busting, it is trying to shut off while I am driving!! Gonna cost me anther arm and leg. May i also add i have gone through 2 sets of tires because the car is mechanically built wrong so it voided out my tires warranty due to how uneven the car was built. Sucks in the snow even with studs put on. The only good thing i can say about this car is the speakers, thats it!! Now the car kbb at $1,700 so now i cant even try to see it for what I paid for is as well as what i have put into it!! Its a lemon car made of three cars, Suzuki, Daweo and Chevy!!! The bolts are most likely Chevy parts!! Stay away from this car, it will do nothing but make your pockets run dry and waste of time and money
Competent, but uninspiring
aposak,02/13/2012
For basic transportation and cargo hauling, this car is great! It has been rock-solid reliable at 135k miles. Anything over basic transportation, though, and you should look elsewhere. Although a lot of nice features and afterthoughts are included, Suzuki overlooked many of the basics. The lower dash and doors are soft plastic, which scratch and mar easily. The seats aren't particularly comfortable, though they feature several adjustments. Handling, acceleration, and braking are competent, but feel disconnected. I've averaged 24-26mpg combined throughout the life of the car.
Suzuki...if only!
kungfuking,04/21/2014
This car is made by 3 (that's right 3) different motor companies. This vehicle is part Suzuki, part Daewoo and part Cheverolet....all LEMON. Don't believe me look under the hood you will see American and Asian parts put together attempting to work in harmony with each other. If you need a cheap car don't look here the maintenance is just too much.
See all 110 reviews of the 2005 Suzuki Forenza
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
