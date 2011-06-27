Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Consumer Reviews
Most Dependable Car Ever
I have no complaints, used to be Toyota man, but my maintenance costs have been nearly nothing in the first 100K miles
Great car for the price
Bought it used (5 speed, wagon) and never had any issues whatsover. With the rear seats folded down, it had very good usable cargo space. You can fit stuff in there you can never imagine in a sedan. Wonder why people still prefer to buy sedans over wagons.
Super Reliable
I just traded in my Esteem. Broken-hearted. A fantastic vehicle. I used it for courier deliveries. Back seats fold flat and the cargo space held everything! Handled very heavy (500 lbs) loads without too much complaining. Lots of jackrabbit starts (deadlines you know) and sudden stops. But the reliability was great. Never even changed a headlight until 260,000 km. Several things (rad, control arm, CV boots etc) went this week. But now that its got 365,000 km (228 k miles) I can't really complain.
I miss it already
Until 3/18/04 I really loved my little Suzuki. I did have to replace the tires and a bumper, which were a little pricey (but this not a ford Focus, so don't expect to be readily able to get parts for cheap). But I love it more now because that car saved my life. I took my eyes off the road for 1 second and ended up rolling the car over four times. Where I was in the driver's seat held up wonderfully. The passenger side, not so hot, but for the impact it took (hitting a culvert in a driveway at 45 mph) it did well. I was able to walk out of the car. The car is totalled, but I owe that I am writing this today to that car.
Outrageous parts and repair
Great gas mileage. Bought car new, but then the interior lights start burning out at 1 year. Interior starts fading, poor material. Air flow modulator went out costing 1000 dollars for just the part. Has 2 catalytic converters, but don't know which one to replace. Can't get it inspected because computer can't tell what is wrong with it. Will not buy another Suzuki after this disaster.
