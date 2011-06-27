Used 2002 Suzuki Esteem Consumer Reviews

Most Dependable Car Ever trnscndr , 12/18/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have no complaints, used to be Toyota man, but my maintenance costs have been nearly nothing in the first 100K miles Report Abuse

Great car for the price sj , 10/16/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought it used (5 speed, wagon) and never had any issues whatsover. With the rear seats folded down, it had very good usable cargo space. You can fit stuff in there you can never imagine in a sedan. Wonder why people still prefer to buy sedans over wagons.

Super Reliable towncourier , 09/18/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just traded in my Esteem. Broken-hearted. A fantastic vehicle. I used it for courier deliveries. Back seats fold flat and the cargo space held everything! Handled very heavy (500 lbs) loads without too much complaining. Lots of jackrabbit starts (deadlines you know) and sudden stops. But the reliability was great. Never even changed a headlight until 260,000 km. Several things (rad, control arm, CV boots etc) went this week. But now that its got 365,000 km (228 k miles) I can't really complain.

I miss it already L.E.C. , 03/19/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Until 3/18/04 I really loved my little Suzuki. I did have to replace the tires and a bumper, which were a little pricey (but this not a ford Focus, so don't expect to be readily able to get parts for cheap). But I love it more now because that car saved my life. I took my eyes off the road for 1 second and ended up rolling the car over four times. Where I was in the driver's seat held up wonderfully. The passenger side, not so hot, but for the impact it took (hitting a culvert in a driveway at 45 mph) it did well. I was able to walk out of the car. The car is totalled, but I owe that I am writing this today to that car.