Used 2012 Suzuki Equator Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

marvgolf , 01/28/2012

12 of 38 people found this review helpful

Estimated mileage, 17 city, 22 hwy. More like 14 city and 19 hwy. Trying to be very careful with speed and acceleration, does not help. Very unhappy with situation. 1800 miles so far, and no improvement. Would find it very hard to suggest this vehicle to a prospective buyer. My friends v-6 Toyota Tacoma gets better mileage than I do.