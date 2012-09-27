Used 2012 Suzuki Equator for Sale Near Me

1 listings
Equator Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4 in Red
    used

    2011 Suzuki Equator RMZ-4

    58,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,993

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Equator

See all 5 reviews
Bang for the Buck
gonetruckin,09/27/2012
This a great truck! Although it is a Suzuki, in reality it is a Nissan Frontier but with better looks,emminaties,and standard features. The reviews of this truck are not always fair. Test drive it and you will quickly see why. Gas mileage is that of a truck. But bang for the buck it is the best. I'm glad I picked the Equator, a solid choice.
