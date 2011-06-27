  1. Home
2007 Suzuki Aerio Review

Pros & Cons

  • Optional all-wheel-drive traction, roomy interior, affordable price, long drivetrain warranty.
  • Soft and sloppy handling, cheap interior materials, poor IIHS side-impact crash-test score, lack of overall refinement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Suzuki Aerio sedan may suit value-conscious buyers in harsher climates -- in both Base and Premium trim, it's among the most affordable new all-wheel-drive cars on the market. However, its aging design and decided lack of refinement can't be overlooked. There are simply better choices for an affordable small sedan.

Vehicle overview

After several years on the market -- and despite advantages like a roomy cabin and available all-wheel drive -- the compact front-wheel-drive Suzuki Aerio has struggled to boost its popularity in the marketplace. If you ask us, it probably has something to do with the Aerio's mediocre design, and it can be viewed as a second- or even third-string specialty player in the econocar game.

For 2007, only the Aerio sedan marches on for one more year -- the previous Aerio SX wagon has been replaced by the new all-wheel-drive Suzuki SX4 five-door hatchback. On the positive side, the Aerio's distinctive, aerodynamic styling is geared to appeal to youthful customers. And because it's 3-4 inches taller than most vehicles in its class, the 2007 Suzuki Aerio offers a generous amount of headroom and interior volume for its size. Legroom and cargo space also match or exceed that of most competitors.

Unlike other manufacturers, Suzuki offers just one engine for its compact sedan -- a 2.3-liter inline four-cylinder that puts out 155 horsepower. It offers more motivation than most of the competition, delivering impressive get-up-and-go for a car at its price point. Underneath, however, are more trade-offs: The Aerio's suspension uses MacPherson struts at all four corners, but they don't seem up to controlling the car's considerable body roll due to its relatively high center of gravity. As a result, the Aerio's soft suspension offers a smooth enough ride for freeway commuters but makes the car a little uneasy to drive more aggressively when the road twists and turns.

As we see it, the question is this. Does a relatively low price tag, decent power and an optional AWD system justify the purchase of an Aerio sedan, particularly in its final model year? In such a hotly contested segment, we'd certainly suggest checking out other newer, more refined competitors before the 2007 Suzuki Aerio -- particularly if you're looking for all-around competence and don't require all-wheel-drive traction.

2007 Suzuki Aerio models

The 2007 Suzuki Aerio is offered as a surprisingly well-equipped four-door sedan in Base and Premium trim. Standard features on all include daytime running lights, a rear spoiler, automatic climate control, a six-speaker CD/MP3 stereo with steering-wheel controls, powered accessories, keyless entry, cruise control and an outside temperature readout. The Premium package adds an in-dash CD changer with seven-speaker sound, heated outside mirrors, variable-speed wipers and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, the Aerio SX wagon has been dropped.

Performance & mpg

All Aerios are powered by a 2.3-liter inline-4 that's good for 155 horsepower and 152 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard on front-drive Aerios and a four-speed automatic is optional; the available all-wheel-drive system is offered on both models, but is only paired with the automatic transmission. Fuel economy is below average for this class: EPA estimates are 25 mpg city/31 mpg highway with a manual transmission.

Safety

All Suzuki Aerios are equipped with front side-impact airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes. In government frontal crash tests conducted by the NHTSA, the 2007 Suzuki Aerio earned four out of five stars for its protection of the driver and three stars for the front passenger. In independent frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Aerio earned a "Good" rating, the highest possible. In IIHS side-impact testing, however, the Aerio earned a "Poor" rating, the lowest.

Driving

Regardless of which transmission you choose, the torquey 155-hp four-banger makes the 2007 Suzuki Aerio sufficiently responsive for running errands around town or commuting. Although the Aerio provides a soft, smooth ride on the highway, there's a penalty to be paid: excessive body roll around corners, exacerbated by the car's relatively tall, tippy stance. Opting for all-wheel drive settles things down with a touch more stability under power, and also extends the Aerio's reach through all four seasons. In our opinion, that's one of the only reasons for considering an Aerio.

Interior

Because of its height advantage, the Suzuki Aerio boasts a surprising amount of interior room for its size, and passengers will find getting in and out fairly easy. The Aerio sedan offers a generous 14.6 cubic feet of trunk space, too. Interior plastics quality and execution, unfortunately, are below average compared to the economy class leaders. A vastly improved analog gauge cluster carries over from last year, though, as do a couple of additional -- and badly needed -- storage areas.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Suzuki Aerio.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car
Jacj,05/04/2007
So far this has been a great car. The engine has more than enough power for climbing hills, and still gets about 29 miles to the gallon. I would have liked the arm rest to be a little longer as it does not come out far enough for me. Overall great car.
Beat Car I have Ever Owned
n/a,02/24/2007
I was impressed with how roomy the inside of this car is. I am close to six feet tall and it has plenty of head and leg room! Also, I love its unique looks. It preforms great, though it does not do well on ice as it is a very light weight car. All in all, it is the best car that I have ever owned.
Best Little Speed Racer
Charlotte Evenson,11/29/2018
4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
I bought my car brand new the only thing that's been replaced serpentine belt battery Muffler spark plugs very very low maintenance car I love it love it wish Suzuki made newer models so I could continue to buy Suzuki
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
