I'm a regional sales manager and cover at least 25,000 miles a year. When fuel prices started to go up, I traded my Suzuki XL-7 (88,000 troublefree miles) for an Aerio SX wagon. Never liked the Aerio SX wagon design, but it grew on me; now I love it. I wanted AWD, but it's not offered with the manual transmission. I had to have the manual. After my first test drive, I said, "This is a blast." And it is unbelievable how much room is in this car! I haul a lot of stuff. I even bought a rooftop carrier for those extra big loads. I'm 6'2" and could wear a Stetson hat in it. It seats four passengers very well. I always get at least 33 mpg, even when city driving is mixed in. 37 mpg is the most I've gotten, and it has plenty of power.

