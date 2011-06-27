2005 Suzuki Aerio Review
- Available as a sedan or wagon, optional all-wheel drive, roomy interior, powerful standard engine, long list of standard features, solid crash test scores.
- Some low-grade interior plastics, sloppy handling.
List Price Estimate
$1,521 - $3,062
Edmunds' Expert Review
As the most affordable all-wheel-drive car on the market, the Aerio may suit buyers in harsh climates, but in most other respects it lags behind its more refined competition.
2005 Highlights
The Aerio receives a new front bumper, grille and foglamp design, as well as a new rear spoiler on sedans, new clear-lens taillights on the SX and new alloy wheels. Inside, all models get standard automatic climate control, a new instrument panel with analog gauges in place of the former digital setup, new steering wheel with audio controls, redesigned console, upgraded seat fabric and a sunglasses holder. Also, side airbags are now standard on all Aerios. The base S model gains power door locks, keyless entry, a rear spoiler and additional interior trim accents.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Glen-Tacoma-WA,11/07/2004
I commute 158 miles round trip every weekday, so was looking for a reliable, economical, and fun to drive car at a good price point. What I got in the 2005 Suzuki Aerio SX Sport Wagen surpassed my requirements. With it's 155 hp engine, it's pretty darn quick, and it sticks to the road in corners really well. The handling is excellent, but the steering could be a little crisper and more responsive. New for 2005 is the Techno Blue Metal paint color. It's beautiful. While I initially didn't like the body styling all that much, it's been growing on me. It looks a little boxy at first. The interior is very comfortable. The instrument panel glows crimson red at night. Awesome.
Dan,07/22/2006
I'm a regional sales manager and cover at least 25,000 miles a year. When fuel prices started to go up, I traded my Suzuki XL-7 (88,000 troublefree miles) for an Aerio SX wagon. Never liked the Aerio SX wagon design, but it grew on me; now I love it. I wanted AWD, but it's not offered with the manual transmission. I had to have the manual. After my first test drive, I said, "This is a blast." And it is unbelievable how much room is in this car! I haul a lot of stuff. I even bought a rooftop carrier for those extra big loads. I'm 6'2" and could wear a Stetson hat in it. It seats four passengers very well. I always get at least 33 mpg, even when city driving is mixed in. 37 mpg is the most I've gotten, and it has plenty of power.
leigh2,06/10/2013
I bought this in January '08 with 35k miles on it. After having a Caravan & Suburban..... I could not be happier!! It is finally getting ready for semi-retirement with 206k miles on it. I drive 500-700 miles/week. Outside of regular routine maintenance {Oil changes, tires, brakes, transmission flushes} I have no other issues with this car until recently and that would be due to "old age." The seats are not that comfortable for my frame but I have enjoyed every minute of this car. The cargo space is unbelievable for the size! I can fit 2 people, 2 - 90 lb. dogs and gear for an overnight hiking trip without issue. I'd go for the SX4 in a heartbeat if they hadn't made it smaller.
deg,09/29/2010
Bought used with 48,000 miles on it, now well over 140,000 on it and other then tires and brakes this car runs perfect. Best little car I have ever owned
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 5400 rpm
