2007 Suzuki Aerio Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,520$2,533$3,084
Clean$1,375$2,297$2,797
Average$1,085$1,826$2,225
Rough$795$1,354$1,653
2007 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,565$2,628$3,207
Clean$1,415$2,383$2,909
Average$1,117$1,894$2,314
Rough$818$1,405$1,719
2007 Suzuki Aerio Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,689$2,738$3,309
Clean$1,528$2,483$3,002
Average$1,205$1,974$2,388
Rough$883$1,464$1,773
2007 Suzuki Aerio Premium 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,601$2,621$3,176
Clean$1,448$2,377$2,881
Average$1,142$1,889$2,292
Rough$837$1,401$1,702
2007 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Outstanding$1,608$2,677$3,258
Clean$1,455$2,428$2,956
Average$1,148$1,929$2,351
Rough$841$1,431$1,746
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Suzuki Aerio on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Suzuki Aerio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,375 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,297 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Suzuki Aerio is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Suzuki Aerio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,375 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,297 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 Suzuki Aerio, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 Suzuki Aerio with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,375 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,297 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 Suzuki Aerio. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 Suzuki Aerio and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Suzuki Aerio ranges from $795 to $3,084, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Suzuki Aerio is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.