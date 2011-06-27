Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,520
|$2,533
|$3,084
|Clean
|$1,375
|$2,297
|$2,797
|Average
|$1,085
|$1,826
|$2,225
|Rough
|$795
|$1,354
|$1,653
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,565
|$2,628
|$3,207
|Clean
|$1,415
|$2,383
|$2,909
|Average
|$1,117
|$1,894
|$2,314
|Rough
|$818
|$1,405
|$1,719
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Aerio Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,689
|$2,738
|$3,309
|Clean
|$1,528
|$2,483
|$3,002
|Average
|$1,205
|$1,974
|$2,388
|Rough
|$883
|$1,464
|$1,773
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Aerio Premium 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,601
|$2,621
|$3,176
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,377
|$2,881
|Average
|$1,142
|$1,889
|$2,292
|Rough
|$837
|$1,401
|$1,702
Estimated values
2007 Suzuki Aerio 4dr Sedan AWD (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,608
|$2,677
|$3,258
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,428
|$2,956
|Average
|$1,148
|$1,929
|$2,351
|Rough
|$841
|$1,431
|$1,746