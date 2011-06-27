  1. Home
Used 2007 Suzuki Aerio Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Aerio
Great Car

Jacj, 05/04/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

So far this has been a great car. The engine has more than enough power for climbing hills, and still gets about 29 miles to the gallon. I would have liked the arm rest to be a little longer as it does not come out far enough for me. Overall great car.

Beat Car I have Ever Owned

n/a, 02/24/2007
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I was impressed with how roomy the inside of this car is. I am close to six feet tall and it has plenty of head and leg room! Also, I love its unique looks. It preforms great, though it does not do well on ice as it is a very light weight car. All in all, it is the best car that I have ever owned.

Best Little Speed Racer

Charlotte Evenson, 11/29/2018
4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought my car brand new the only thing that's been replaced serpentine belt battery Muffler spark plugs very very low maintenance car I love it love it wish Suzuki made newer models so I could continue to buy Suzuki

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
