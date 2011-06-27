2004 Suzuki Aerio Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Wagon-body style, available all-wheel drive, affordable price, roomy interior, powerful standard engine, solid crash test scores.
- Almost no storage space in the cabin, low-grade interior plastics, sloppy handling, no side airbags available.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,399 - $2,965
Used Aerio for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
As the most affordable all-wheel-drive car on the market, the Aerio may suit a few, but for the most part it lags behind its more refined competition.
2004 Highlights
A 155-horsepower, 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine; a seven-speaker stereo; and a driver-seat armrest are now standard on all Aerios. LX sedans (formerly called GS) and SX wagons now offer heated mirrors, foglights, a revised rear spoiler and an automatic climate control system on cars equipped with ABS. There's also a new 15-inch alloy wheel design.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Suzuki Aerio.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Ross,08/14/2008
This is the best car I have ever owned. Gas mileage is about 25MPG city and 30 MPG highway. Very peppy drivetrain. Turns on a dime, lots of storage space. Nothing has ever broken down on this car (knock on wood). I have only replace oil, air filters, and a battery. I highly recommend it.
scott morgan,08/07/2010
I bought my awd aerio brand new with 49 miles. It was loaded with climate control and ABS, I paid $15,000 for it. At first I had a minor hiccup with balding tires (tires went bald after 14,000 miles! dealer fixed it with alignment or something and its been golden since). This was my first new car and I am so glad I bought it. I have treated it well and changed the oil every 3,000 and got a tune up(spark plugs and stuff) at 100,000. I have went through some brakes and a few tire changes. The car has 140,000 miles on it and will be 6 years old next month. The car is great in the winter and I hope to get another 3-5 years out of the car.
moondoggy,01/08/2010
I purchased my 2004 Aerio SX new in June of 2004 and I love the car. I drove it from Columbus, OH to Cincinnati, Dayton, Mansfield, and Indianapolis, IN as part of my job as a manufacturer's rep until early 2009 and usually got 28 to 30 mpg on the highway. I have over 156,000 miles on the car and have had minimal problems (in fact the only one was the replacement of a catalytic converter), but I change the oil every 3K to 5K miles, and have had two or three brake jobs and one engine tune-up with new platinum plugs plus about three tire (all 4) changes. Even with all the miles it has had very reasonable maintainence costs. Too bad Suzuki dropped this model for a smaller version of it.
groundhogrev,02/13/2012
I've just now finished using my 2004 Aerio Sedan and will now pass it to my daughter. I bought it brand new and put almost every single mile on it myself. Other than utterly routine stuff, I've done virtually nothing to this car. Even the routine repairs may well be more due to my driving style than defects in the car. As a matter of fact, I think I'm still using the original batter on the thing. This has been a super car in almost every way that matters.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Suzuki Aerio features & specs
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
155 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Aerio
Related Used 2004 Suzuki Aerio info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons