2004 Suzuki Aerio Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Wagon-body style, available all-wheel drive, affordable price, roomy interior, powerful standard engine, solid crash test scores.
  • Almost no storage space in the cabin, low-grade interior plastics, sloppy handling, no side airbags available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

As the most affordable all-wheel-drive car on the market, the Aerio may suit a few, but for the most part it lags behind its more refined competition.

2004 Highlights

A 155-horsepower, 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine; a seven-speaker stereo; and a driver-seat armrest are now standard on all Aerios. LX sedans (formerly called GS) and SX wagons now offer heated mirrors, foglights, a revised rear spoiler and an automatic climate control system on cars equipped with ABS. There's also a new 15-inch alloy wheel design.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Suzuki Aerio.

5(72%)
4(19%)
3(3%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
85 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Reliable Ride
Ross,08/14/2008
This is the best car I have ever owned. Gas mileage is about 25MPG city and 30 MPG highway. Very peppy drivetrain. Turns on a dime, lots of storage space. Nothing has ever broken down on this car (knock on wood). I have only replace oil, air filters, and a battery. I highly recommend it.
Reliable car with great features
scott morgan,08/07/2010
I bought my awd aerio brand new with 49 miles. It was loaded with climate control and ABS, I paid $15,000 for it. At first I had a minor hiccup with balding tires (tires went bald after 14,000 miles! dealer fixed it with alignment or something and its been golden since). This was my first new car and I am so glad I bought it. I have treated it well and changed the oil every 3,000 and got a tune up(spark plugs and stuff) at 100,000. I have went through some brakes and a few tire changes. The car has 140,000 miles on it and will be 6 years old next month. The car is great in the winter and I hope to get another 3-5 years out of the car.
Love that Suzuki!
moondoggy,01/08/2010
I purchased my 2004 Aerio SX new in June of 2004 and I love the car. I drove it from Columbus, OH to Cincinnati, Dayton, Mansfield, and Indianapolis, IN as part of my job as a manufacturer's rep until early 2009 and usually got 28 to 30 mpg on the highway. I have over 156,000 miles on the car and have had minimal problems (in fact the only one was the replacement of a catalytic converter), but I change the oil every 3K to 5K miles, and have had two or three brake jobs and one engine tune-up with new platinum plugs plus about three tire (all 4) changes. Even with all the miles it has had very reasonable maintainence costs. Too bad Suzuki dropped this model for a smaller version of it.
131,000 And Going Strong
groundhogrev,02/13/2012
I've just now finished using my 2004 Aerio Sedan and will now pass it to my daughter. I bought it brand new and put almost every single mile on it myself. Other than utterly routine stuff, I've done virtually nothing to this car. Even the routine repairs may well be more due to my driving style than defects in the car. As a matter of fact, I think I'm still using the original batter on the thing. This has been a super car in almost every way that matters.
See all 85 reviews of the 2004 Suzuki Aerio
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
155 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2004 Suzuki Aerio features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2004 Suzuki Aerio Overview

The Used 2004 Suzuki Aerio is offered in the following submodels: Aerio Sedan, Aerio Wagon. Available styles include LX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SX Fwd 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A), S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), LX Fwd 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A), LX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M), SX AWD 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 5M), LX AWD 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A), SX Fwd 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 5M), LX Fwd 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 5M), and SX AWD 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A).

