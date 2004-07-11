Used 2005 Suzuki Aerio for Sale Near Me

I commute 158 miles round trip every weekday, so was looking for a reliable, economical, and fun to drive car at a good price point. What I got in the 2005 Suzuki Aerio SX Sport Wagen surpassed my requirements. With it's 155 hp engine, it's pretty darn quick, and it sticks to the road in corners really well. The handling is excellent, but the steering could be a little crisper and more responsive. New for 2005 is the Techno Blue Metal paint color. It's beautiful. While I initially didn't like the body styling all that much, it's been growing on me. It looks a little boxy at first. The interior is very comfortable. The instrument panel glows crimson red at night. Awesome.

