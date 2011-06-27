Used 2002 Suzuki Aerio Consumer Reviews
Suzuki Aerio 2002 GS
Pretty cheap car to buy bought one for $1400 with 95k miles, currently has 98k miles. Pretty good starter car if you can invest the money in it to keep it running. For example: a person who cant consistently pay a car payment ontop of full coverage insurance but can afford to save up money and eventually fix stuff. Car is pretty peppy so I don't know what other people are talking about on the car not having pep. Also seems to get pretty good gas mileage. Hwy it averages about 35mpg city, I haven't really measured.
This Car Should Definately Be Revived!
I bought my car used from a dealership. Hadn't ever seen any model like it. I was actually one of the first in my entire community w/ this type of car, stopping traffic w/ people asking me what type of car it was how cute it was. So, that tells you something about it's looks. Driving experience has been wonderful. No problems whatsoever. I use mine everyday over 123k now and still great. Roomy (even for 6,4 husband), reliable, works great! I'd want to buy another one if needed but found it's been discontinued. W/ this car's reliability record, this should not be! Bring it back Suzuki!
AERIO SX
GREAT VEHICLE, LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT, HANDLES WELL, LOTS OF ROOM FOR HAULING, PLUS IT TURNS A LOT OF HEADS GOING DOWN THE STREET. THIS IS MY SECOND SUZUKI THE OTHER ONE ONLY NEEDED OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATIONS.
Sub-Toyota Quality
The quality sucks. I had to have the water pump replaced, engine mounts replaced, right axel replaced, and only have 99k miles. The front spoiler is too low, and got hooked on many curbs. It's trashed and costs $800 to replace. Not worth it. Poor paint job, scratches off easy to reveal black primer on bumpers.
Bad motor
This is our second one. I bought it as a back up. We loved this car in the beginning. we bought it used. it was well taken care of, sense my teenager was driven it and she loved it and she wrecked the first. I tried to make sure i kept this one in good shape. I made sure it was in for servicing checks every 6 weeks. She wanted it to last but it didn't--not even with great care. All of a sudden the timing went on it. plus $600 more for other parts--Because my daughter loved it so much..i had to pay to have it fixed. -It was expensive. Then 48 hours after my daughter gets it back it gets low oil pressure light, it had to be towed -another big expense on it. Four different places- say the engine is done, they think the engine seized. I was told by 3 out of the 4 places that no engine is available within 900 miles and the engine that is 900 miles away has a blown head gasket. I'm upset---The inside of my daughters car is like brand new, the cars body is also like brand new, paint is in perfect condition. I invested on a brand new paint job the month before. The car now sits in our garage and my credit card is full of the expense.
