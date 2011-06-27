2019 Subaru WRX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
WRX Sedan
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$39,739*
Total Cash Price
$28,173
STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,375*
Total Cash Price
$37,841
STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,934*
Total Cash Price
$38,946
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$53,765*
Total Cash Price
$38,117
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,960*
Total Cash Price
$27,621
STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,518*
Total Cash Price
$28,726
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$56,492*
Total Cash Price
$40,050
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,960*
Total Cash Price
$27,621
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$901
|$932
|$965
|$999
|$1,033
|$4,830
|Maintenance
|$362
|$838
|$475
|$2,638
|$957
|$5,270
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$154
|$370
|$543
|$1,067
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,340
|Financing
|$1,515
|$1,219
|$902
|$565
|$204
|$4,404
|Depreciation
|$4,973
|$2,264
|$1,852
|$2,074
|$1,814
|$12,976
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,778
|$7,207
|$6,359
|$8,715
|$6,680
|$39,739
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 WRX Sedan STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,252
|$1,296
|$1,341
|$1,388
|$6,487
|Maintenance
|$486
|$1,126
|$638
|$3,543
|$1,285
|$7,079
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$207
|$497
|$729
|$1,433
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,576
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,800
|Financing
|$2,034
|$1,637
|$1,211
|$759
|$274
|$5,916
|Depreciation
|$6,679
|$3,041
|$2,488
|$2,785
|$2,436
|$17,429
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,477
|$9,680
|$8,541
|$11,705
|$8,972
|$53,375
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 WRX Sedan STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,289
|$1,334
|$1,380
|$1,428
|$6,676
|Maintenance
|$501
|$1,159
|$657
|$3,646
|$1,323
|$7,285
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$213
|$512
|$750
|$1,475
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,622
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,853
|Financing
|$2,094
|$1,685
|$1,246
|$781
|$282
|$6,088
|Depreciation
|$6,874
|$3,130
|$2,561
|$2,867
|$2,507
|$17,938
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,899
|$9,963
|$8,790
|$12,047
|$9,234
|$54,934
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,219
|$1,261
|$1,305
|$1,351
|$1,398
|$6,534
|Maintenance
|$490
|$1,134
|$643
|$3,569
|$1,294
|$7,130
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$208
|$501
|$734
|$1,443
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,587
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,813
|Financing
|$2,049
|$1,649
|$1,220
|$765
|$276
|$5,959
|Depreciation
|$6,727
|$3,064
|$2,506
|$2,806
|$2,454
|$17,556
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,582
|$9,751
|$8,603
|$11,791
|$9,038
|$53,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 WRX Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$883
|$914
|$946
|$979
|$1,013
|$4,735
|Maintenance
|$355
|$822
|$466
|$2,586
|$938
|$5,167
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$363
|$532
|$1,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,150
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,485
|$1,195
|$884
|$554
|$200
|$4,318
|Depreciation
|$4,875
|$2,220
|$1,816
|$2,033
|$1,778
|$12,722
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,567
|$7,066
|$6,234
|$8,544
|$6,549
|$38,960
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 WRX Sedan STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD w/Wing (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$951
|$984
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$4,924
|Maintenance
|$369
|$855
|$485
|$2,689
|$976
|$5,374
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$378
|$553
|$1,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,196
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,367
|Financing
|$1,544
|$1,243
|$919
|$576
|$208
|$4,491
|Depreciation
|$5,070
|$2,309
|$1,889
|$2,114
|$1,849
|$13,231
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,990
|$7,349
|$6,483
|$8,886
|$6,811
|$40,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,280
|$1,325
|$1,372
|$1,420
|$1,469
|$6,866
|Maintenance
|$515
|$1,192
|$676
|$3,750
|$1,360
|$7,492
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$219
|$526
|$771
|$1,517
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,668
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,905
|Financing
|$2,153
|$1,733
|$1,282
|$803
|$290
|$6,261
|Depreciation
|$7,069
|$3,219
|$2,633
|$2,948
|$2,578
|$18,447
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,322
|$10,246
|$9,039
|$12,389
|$9,496
|$56,492
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$883
|$914
|$946
|$979
|$1,013
|$4,735
|Maintenance
|$355
|$822
|$466
|$2,586
|$938
|$5,167
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$151
|$363
|$532
|$1,046
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,150
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,314
|Financing
|$1,485
|$1,195
|$884
|$554
|$200
|$4,318
|Depreciation
|$4,875
|$2,220
|$1,816
|$2,033
|$1,778
|$12,722
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,567
|$7,066
|$6,234
|$8,544
|$6,549
|$38,960
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 WRX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Subaru WRX in Virginia is:not available
