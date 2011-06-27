Estimated values
2000 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,506
|$2,470
|$2,997
|Clean
|$1,340
|$2,202
|$2,672
|Average
|$1,007
|$1,667
|$2,022
|Rough
|$674
|$1,131
|$1,372
2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,338
|$2,082
|$2,490
|Clean
|$1,190
|$1,856
|$2,220
|Average
|$894
|$1,405
|$1,680
|Rough
|$598
|$954
|$1,140
2000 Cadillac DeVille DHS 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,587
|$2,849
|$3,539
|Clean
|$1,412
|$2,540
|$3,156
|Average
|$1,061
|$1,923
|$2,388
|Rough
|$710
|$1,305
|$1,621