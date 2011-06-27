Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,493
|$34,515
|$38,721
|Clean
|$29,456
|$33,347
|$37,410
|Average
|$27,383
|$31,010
|$34,786
|Rough
|$25,310
|$28,673
|$32,163
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CT6 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,403
|$26,490
|$29,718
|Clean
|$22,607
|$25,593
|$28,712
|Average
|$21,016
|$23,800
|$26,698
|Rough
|$19,425
|$22,006
|$24,685
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CT6 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,546
|$30,049
|$33,710
|Clean
|$25,644
|$29,032
|$32,568
|Average
|$23,839
|$26,997
|$30,284
|Rough
|$22,034
|$24,963
|$28,000
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,990
|$32,405
|$35,978
|Clean
|$28,004
|$31,308
|$34,759
|Average
|$26,033
|$29,114
|$32,321
|Rough
|$24,062
|$26,920
|$29,884
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,228
|$29,688
|$33,306
|Clean
|$25,337
|$28,683
|$32,177
|Average
|$23,554
|$26,673
|$29,921
|Rough
|$21,770
|$24,662
|$27,664
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,909
|$43,676
|$47,620
|Clean
|$38,552
|$42,197
|$46,006
|Average
|$35,839
|$39,240
|$42,780
|Rough
|$33,125
|$36,283
|$39,554
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CT6 Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,198
|$31,918
|$35,807
|Clean
|$27,239
|$30,837
|$34,594
|Average
|$25,322
|$28,676
|$32,168
|Rough
|$23,405
|$26,515
|$29,742
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CT6 Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,448
|$33,334
|$37,395
|Clean
|$28,447
|$32,205
|$36,128
|Average
|$26,445
|$29,948
|$33,594
|Rough
|$24,443
|$27,691
|$31,061
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CT6 Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,296
|$41,264
|$45,418
|Clean
|$36,028
|$39,867
|$43,879
|Average
|$33,492
|$37,073
|$40,802
|Rough
|$30,957
|$34,279
|$37,725
Estimated values
2017 Cadillac CT6 PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,279
|$35,151
|$38,161
|Clean
|$31,181
|$33,961
|$36,868
|Average
|$28,987
|$31,581
|$34,282
|Rough
|$26,792
|$29,201
|$31,697