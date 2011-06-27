  1. Home
2020 Cadillac Escalade Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Cadillac Escalade Premium Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Estimated values
2020 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$68,455$71,239$74,674
Clean$67,550$70,294$73,669
Average$65,740$68,403$71,659
Rough$63,931$66,513$69,649
Sell my 2020 Cadillac Escalade with EdmundsShop for a used Cadillac Escalade near you
FAQ

We don't have enough data on the 2020 Cadillac Escalade to provide an accurate appraisal at this time. Either the vehicle is too recent, or we don't have enough transaction data to accurately estimate its value. If you'd like to try another vehicle, take a look at our free appraisal page.
To understand if the 2020 Cadillac Escalade is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.