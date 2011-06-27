Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,255
|$2,094
|$2,544
|Clean
|$1,111
|$1,859
|$2,260
|Average
|$823
|$1,388
|$1,693
|Rough
|$535
|$917
|$1,125
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Sport 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,513
|$2,289
|$2,708
|Clean
|$1,339
|$2,032
|$2,406
|Average
|$992
|$1,517
|$1,802
|Rough
|$645
|$1,003
|$1,197
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,500
|$2,476
|$2,998
|Clean
|$1,328
|$2,197
|$2,664
|Average
|$984
|$1,641
|$1,995
|Rough
|$640
|$1,084
|$1,326
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Cavalier Z24 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$2,798
|$3,498
|Clean
|$1,320
|$2,483
|$3,108
|Average
|$978
|$1,854
|$2,327
|Rough
|$636
|$1,225
|$1,546
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS Sport 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,314
|$2,736
|Clean
|$1,351
|$2,054
|$2,431
|Average
|$1,001
|$1,533
|$1,820
|Rough
|$651
|$1,013
|$1,210
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Cavalier 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,224
|$2,079
|$2,539
|Clean
|$1,083
|$1,845
|$2,255
|Average
|$802
|$1,378
|$1,689
|Rough
|$522
|$911
|$1,122
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Cavalier 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,207
|$2,060
|$2,517
|Clean
|$1,069
|$1,829
|$2,236
|Average
|$792
|$1,365
|$1,675
|Rough
|$515
|$902
|$1,113
Estimated values
2002 Chevrolet Cavalier LS 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,281
|$2,124
|$2,576
|Clean
|$1,134
|$1,885
|$2,289
|Average
|$840
|$1,407
|$1,714
|Rough
|$546
|$930
|$1,139