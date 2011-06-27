Estimated values
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,930
|$23,627
|$25,672
|Clean
|$21,407
|$23,072
|$25,037
|Average
|$20,359
|$21,961
|$23,768
|Rough
|$19,312
|$20,850
|$22,498
2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,563
|$21,157
|$23,073
|Clean
|$19,096
|$20,659
|$22,502
|Average
|$18,162
|$19,664
|$21,361
|Rough
|$17,227
|$18,670
|$20,220