Used 2016 Subaru WRX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
WRX STI
STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$44,789*
Total Cash Price
$24,007
WRX Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,636*
Total Cash Price
$21,245
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$40,429*
Total Cash Price
$21,670
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$54,301*
Total Cash Price
$29,106
STI Series.HyperBlue 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$55,887*
Total Cash Price
$29,955
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$54,698*
Total Cash Price
$29,318
STI Limited w/Wing 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,221*
Total Cash Price
$22,095
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$57,472*
Total Cash Price
$30,805
STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,636*
Total Cash Price
$21,245
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 WRX STI STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$998
|$1,027
|$1,059
|$1,090
|$1,123
|$5,297
|Maintenance
|$1,808
|$909
|$1,828
|$1,528
|$2,040
|$8,112
|Repairs
|$549
|$638
|$745
|$870
|$1,015
|$3,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,302
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,487
|Financing
|$1,292
|$1,037
|$770
|$480
|$174
|$3,753
|Depreciation
|$4,859
|$1,919
|$1,706
|$1,530
|$1,394
|$11,408
|Fuel
|$2,055
|$2,118
|$2,181
|$2,246
|$2,313
|$10,914
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,863
|$7,694
|$8,335
|$7,791
|$8,105
|$44,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 WRX Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$883
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$4,688
|Maintenance
|$1,600
|$804
|$1,618
|$1,352
|$1,805
|$7,179
|Repairs
|$486
|$565
|$659
|$770
|$898
|$3,378
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,152
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,316
|Financing
|$1,143
|$918
|$681
|$425
|$154
|$3,321
|Depreciation
|$4,300
|$1,698
|$1,510
|$1,354
|$1,234
|$10,096
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,383
|$6,809
|$7,376
|$6,895
|$7,173
|$39,636
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$901
|$927
|$956
|$984
|$1,014
|$4,782
|Maintenance
|$1,632
|$820
|$1,650
|$1,379
|$1,841
|$7,323
|Repairs
|$496
|$576
|$672
|$785
|$916
|$3,446
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,342
|Financing
|$1,166
|$936
|$695
|$434
|$157
|$3,387
|Depreciation
|$4,386
|$1,732
|$1,540
|$1,381
|$1,259
|$10,298
|Fuel
|$1,855
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$2,028
|$2,088
|$9,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,611
|$6,945
|$7,524
|$7,033
|$7,316
|$40,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,245
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$6,423
|Maintenance
|$2,192
|$1,101
|$2,217
|$1,852
|$2,473
|$9,835
|Repairs
|$666
|$774
|$903
|$1,055
|$1,230
|$4,628
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,578
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,803
|Financing
|$1,566
|$1,258
|$933
|$582
|$211
|$4,550
|Depreciation
|$5,891
|$2,326
|$2,069
|$1,855
|$1,691
|$13,832
|Fuel
|$2,492
|$2,567
|$2,644
|$2,724
|$2,804
|$13,231
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,595
|$9,328
|$10,105
|$9,446
|$9,827
|$54,301
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 WRX Sedan STI Series.HyperBlue 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$1,321
|$1,361
|$1,402
|$6,610
|Maintenance
|$2,256
|$1,134
|$2,281
|$1,906
|$2,545
|$10,122
|Repairs
|$685
|$797
|$929
|$1,086
|$1,266
|$4,763
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,624
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,856
|Financing
|$1,612
|$1,294
|$960
|$599
|$217
|$4,683
|Depreciation
|$6,063
|$2,394
|$2,129
|$1,909
|$1,740
|$14,235
|Fuel
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,886
|$13,618
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,050
|$9,601
|$10,400
|$9,722
|$10,114
|$55,887
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,219
|$1,254
|$1,293
|$1,332
|$1,372
|$6,469
|Maintenance
|$2,208
|$1,110
|$2,233
|$1,866
|$2,491
|$9,907
|Repairs
|$671
|$780
|$909
|$1,063
|$1,239
|$4,662
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,590
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,816
|Financing
|$1,577
|$1,267
|$940
|$587
|$213
|$4,583
|Depreciation
|$5,934
|$2,343
|$2,084
|$1,869
|$1,703
|$13,932
|Fuel
|$2,510
|$2,586
|$2,663
|$2,743
|$2,825
|$13,328
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,709
|$9,396
|$10,179
|$9,515
|$9,899
|$54,698
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 WRX Sedan STI Limited w/Wing 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$918
|$945
|$974
|$1,004
|$1,034
|$4,876
|Maintenance
|$1,664
|$836
|$1,683
|$1,406
|$1,877
|$7,466
|Repairs
|$505
|$588
|$685
|$801
|$934
|$3,513
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,198
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,369
|Financing
|$1,189
|$955
|$708
|$442
|$160
|$3,454
|Depreciation
|$4,472
|$1,766
|$1,570
|$1,408
|$1,283
|$10,500
|Fuel
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$2,129
|$10,044
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,838
|$7,081
|$7,671
|$7,171
|$7,460
|$41,221
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,280
|$1,318
|$1,359
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$6,798
|Maintenance
|$2,320
|$1,166
|$2,346
|$1,960
|$2,617
|$10,410
|Repairs
|$705
|$819
|$956
|$1,117
|$1,302
|$4,898
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,670
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,908
|Financing
|$1,657
|$1,331
|$987
|$616
|$223
|$4,815
|Depreciation
|$6,235
|$2,462
|$2,190
|$1,963
|$1,789
|$14,639
|Fuel
|$2,638
|$2,717
|$2,799
|$2,883
|$2,968
|$14,004
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,505
|$9,873
|$10,695
|$9,998
|$10,401
|$57,472
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 WRX Sedan STI Limited w/Low Profile Trunk Spoiler 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$883
|$909
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$4,688
|Maintenance
|$1,600
|$804
|$1,618
|$1,352
|$1,805
|$7,179
|Repairs
|$486
|$565
|$659
|$770
|$898
|$3,378
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,152
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,316
|Financing
|$1,143
|$918
|$681
|$425
|$154
|$3,321
|Depreciation
|$4,300
|$1,698
|$1,510
|$1,354
|$1,234
|$10,096
|Fuel
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$2,047
|$9,658
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,383
|$6,809
|$7,376
|$6,895
|$7,173
|$39,636
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 WRX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Subaru WRX in Virginia is:not available
