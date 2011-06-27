Used 2015 Subaru WRX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
WRX STI Limited
STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,832*
Total Cash Price
$19,766
WRX STI
STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$52,538*
Total Cash Price
$26,742
WRX STI Launch Edition
STI Launch Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$53,680*
Total Cash Price
$27,323
WRX Sedan
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$52,157*
Total Cash Price
$26,548
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,071*
Total Cash Price
$19,378
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$39,594*
Total Cash Price
$20,153
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$55,203*
Total Cash Price
$28,098
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$38,071*
Total Cash Price
$19,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 WRX STI Limited STI Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$885
|$912
|$939
|$967
|$997
|$4,700
|Maintenance
|$812
|$1,613
|$1,237
|$1,644
|$1,621
|$6,927
|Repairs
|$567
|$656
|$766
|$895
|$1,046
|$3,929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,076
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,243
|Financing
|$1,063
|$855
|$633
|$396
|$143
|$3,090
|Depreciation
|$4,163
|$1,563
|$1,390
|$1,247
|$1,137
|$9,500
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,345
|$7,472
|$6,895
|$7,134
|$6,987
|$38,832
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 WRX STI STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,308
|$1,348
|$6,359
|Maintenance
|$1,098
|$2,182
|$1,674
|$2,225
|$2,193
|$9,372
|Repairs
|$767
|$887
|$1,036
|$1,210
|$1,415
|$5,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,456
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,682
|Financing
|$1,438
|$1,156
|$857
|$535
|$193
|$4,180
|Depreciation
|$5,632
|$2,114
|$1,881
|$1,688
|$1,539
|$12,853
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,996
|$10,109
|$9,329
|$9,652
|$9,453
|$52,538
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 WRX STI Launch Edition STI Launch Edition 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,224
|$1,261
|$1,299
|$1,337
|$1,378
|$6,497
|Maintenance
|$1,122
|$2,229
|$1,710
|$2,273
|$2,240
|$9,575
|Repairs
|$784
|$907
|$1,059
|$1,237
|$1,445
|$5,431
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,488
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,719
|Financing
|$1,469
|$1,182
|$876
|$547
|$197
|$4,271
|Depreciation
|$5,754
|$2,160
|$1,922
|$1,724
|$1,572
|$13,133
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,300
|$10,328
|$9,532
|$9,862
|$9,659
|$53,680
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,189
|$1,225
|$1,262
|$1,299
|$1,338
|$6,313
|Maintenance
|$1,091
|$2,166
|$1,662
|$2,208
|$2,177
|$9,304
|Repairs
|$762
|$881
|$1,029
|$1,201
|$1,404
|$5,277
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,445
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,670
|Financing
|$1,428
|$1,148
|$851
|$532
|$192
|$4,150
|Depreciation
|$5,591
|$2,099
|$1,867
|$1,676
|$1,528
|$12,760
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,895
|$10,035
|$9,261
|$9,582
|$9,385
|$52,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 WRX Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$796
|$1,581
|$1,213
|$1,612
|$1,589
|$6,791
|Repairs
|$556
|$643
|$751
|$877
|$1,025
|$3,852
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,219
|Financing
|$1,042
|$838
|$621
|$388
|$140
|$3,029
|Depreciation
|$4,081
|$1,532
|$1,363
|$1,223
|$1,115
|$9,314
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,142
|$7,325
|$6,760
|$6,994
|$6,850
|$38,071
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,016
|$4,792
|Maintenance
|$828
|$1,644
|$1,262
|$1,676
|$1,653
|$7,063
|Repairs
|$578
|$669
|$781
|$912
|$1,066
|$4,006
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,097
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,268
|Financing
|$1,084
|$872
|$646
|$404
|$146
|$3,150
|Depreciation
|$4,244
|$1,593
|$1,418
|$1,272
|$1,160
|$9,687
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,548
|$7,618
|$7,030
|$7,274
|$7,124
|$39,594
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 WRX Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,259
|$1,296
|$1,335
|$1,375
|$1,417
|$6,682
|Maintenance
|$1,154
|$2,292
|$1,759
|$2,337
|$2,304
|$9,847
|Repairs
|$806
|$932
|$1,089
|$1,272
|$1,486
|$5,585
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,530
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,768
|Financing
|$1,511
|$1,215
|$900
|$563
|$203
|$4,392
|Depreciation
|$5,917
|$2,221
|$1,976
|$1,773
|$1,617
|$13,505
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,706
|$10,621
|$9,802
|$10,141
|$9,933
|$55,203
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 WRX Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$948
|$977
|$4,608
|Maintenance
|$796
|$1,581
|$1,213
|$1,612
|$1,589
|$6,791
|Repairs
|$556
|$643
|$751
|$877
|$1,025
|$3,852
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,219
|Financing
|$1,042
|$838
|$621
|$388
|$140
|$3,029
|Depreciation
|$4,081
|$1,532
|$1,363
|$1,223
|$1,115
|$9,314
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,142
|$7,325
|$6,760
|$6,994
|$6,850
|$38,071
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 WRX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Subaru WRX in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Subaru WRX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 BRZ