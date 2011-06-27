  1. Home
2021 Subaru Outback Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Outback
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Engine TypeGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4
Combined MPG2929
Total Seating55
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
descent controlyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)481.0/610.5 mi.481.0/610.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG2929
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Torque176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm176 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 5800 rpm182 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Valves1616
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4Flat 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyesno
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
adaptive headlightsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyes
self-leveling headlightsnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Popular Package #1yesno
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming HL Mirrorsyesno
Exterior and Interior Auto-Dimming Mirrorsyesno
Standard Modelyesyes
Tech Package 2noyes
Tech Package 3noyes
Optional Packagenoyes
Popular Package #2noyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
4 total speakersyesno
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyes
12 total speakersnoyes
576 watts stereo outputnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
Cargo floor matsyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyes
keyless ignitionnoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnoyes
rear parking sensorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
2 one-touch power windowsyesno
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
hands-free entrynoyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reversenoyes
4 one-touch power windowsnoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Rockford Fosgate Audio Upgradeyesno
CD Playeryesyes
Woodgrain Interior Trim Kityesyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compassyesno
Cargo Coveryesno
LED Upgrade - Dome Lightyesyes
Cargo Netyesyes
Auto-dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesno
Rear Seatback Protectoryesyes
Tweeter Kityesno
Sunshadeyesyes
Footwell Illumination Kityesyes
Remote Engine Starter - Key Startyesno
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyes
Rockford Fosgate and Tweetersyesno
Wireless Chargernoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
compassnoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room58.1 in.58.1 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesno
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.
clothyesno
height adjustable passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyes
8 -way power driver seatnoyes
driver seat thigh extensionnoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Rear head room39.1 in.39.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.54.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesno
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlnoyes
heatednoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayesyes
Body Side Molding - Abyss Blue Pearlyesyes
Wheel Locks - Alloyyesyes
Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set - Blackyesyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyesyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyesyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayesyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyesyes
Fog Light Kityesno
Splash Guardsyesyes
Sport Grilleyesyes
Trailer Hitchyesyes
Rear Bumper Coveryesyes
Door Scuff Protectorsyesyes
Rear Gate Trim - Chromeyesyes
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Lightingyesyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyesyes
Body Side Molding - Cinnamon Brown Pearlnoyes
Body Side Molding - Autumn Green Metallicnoyes
Door Edge Guards - Brilliant Bronze Metallicnoyes
Body Side Molding - Crimson Red Pearlnoyes
Door Edge Guards - Autumn Green Metallicnoyes
Door Edge Guards - Crimson Red Pearlnoyes
Door Edge Guards - Cinnamon Brown Pearlnoyes
Body Side Molding - Brilliant Bronze Metallicnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Maximum cargo capacity75.7 cu.ft.75.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3634 lbs.3730 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place32.5 cu.ft.32.5 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.6 degrees18.6 degrees
Angle of departure21.7 degrees21.7 degrees
Length191.3 in.191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2700 lbs.2700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.7 in.8.7 in.
Height66.1 in.66.1 in.
EPA interior volume141.5 cu.ft.141.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.1 in.108.1 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Cinnamon Brown Pearl
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Abyss Blue Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Autumn Green Metallic
  • Autumn Green Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Brilliant Bronze Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Red Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Slate Black, cloth
  • Warm Ivory, leather
  • Titanium Gray, leather
  • Slate Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
225/65R H tiresyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesno
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsnoyes
225/60R H tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,795
Starting MSRP
$33,595
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes

