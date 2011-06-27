Used 2012 Subaru Outback SUV Consumer Reviews

My 2012 Subaru Outback Review! box4legacy , 12/10/2011 43 of 44 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2012 Subaru Outback for approximately three months, and I am very impressed and satisfied with my Subie! I drive many miles each day from and to work, and I needed a comfortable car! I researched into many different automotive manufactures, and a lot of people recommended the Subaru Outback. To make a long story short, the Subaru Outback AWD, and CVT Transmission does wonders on long distance drives on the highway and city with rain, ice, snow, and heat all thrown at my Outback, with excellent results. Currently, I am averaging 31 mpg on the highway, using Shell 87 octane gas, and Mobil-1 5W30 Synthetic Motor Oil. Report Abuse

Love my Subaru! Linda , 04/24/2016 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful It's hard to believe some of the other reviews are talking about the same car. This is my 3rd Subaru (one Forester and 2 Outbacks). I bought it pre-owned from the dealer with 35K miles on the odometer. I'm at 50K and change now. These cars run forever with just basic maintenance. When I wanted a Subaru my husband said, "that's a Mom-Mobile". Then he drove it and agreed that this is a great car. Solid handing in wet or dry conditions, I have never experienced the 'drift' some reviewers mention. I do notice better handling since I bought new tires, I got better quality than the ones that came stock on the car. I don't like the placement of the clock (my 2007 Outback had it near the speedometer) and the AC/Heater controls on the 2007 were more user friendly. But those are pretty trivial complaints. I love the All Weather package (heated seats!). I don't need a heated steering wheel. My 2007 had navigation, I wish this one had it but I just use my smartphone. It could have more pep but it's a 4 banger and not a sports car. Love the Blue Tooth. I took the middle headrest out of the back seat to improve rear visibility (it pops right out). I feel safe in this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

What's not to like? swtracker , 01/14/2012 25 of 26 people found this review helpful We researched for a long time, driving nearly 20 vehicles over 9 months before deciding on this model. On the road it is extremely quiet. I like the leg and headroom and the fit and finish is remarkable. I have been averaging 28 MPG overall with the CVT and am really surprised by that. While the Outback is not considered a SUV, it has almost the same cargo space as our Mid-sized SUV. We live in the mountains and have found the AWD to be very adequate for rough forest service roads and it was able to get through 8 inches of snow with the standard factory highyway tires.

Engine Blew at 107,000 Jody Miller , 12/24/2015 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful 3/12/2018: Update 2012 Subaru Outback Ordeal with Subaru of America 2012 Outback Subaru loaded, 1st new car brought ever. Took exceptional care of my car, kept up on all maintenance and care schedules. (Kept my last 2 cars, 2001 Toyota Highlander to 250,000 miles, and 240 Volvo 350,000 miles +. 2012 Outback head gaskets blew while driving at 50mph, owned 3 years (mainly highway driving, 140 miles to work and Back 4 days a week), Subaru of America paid for half cost of repairs, as said in good faith, $2,250. 2018, 141,000 car staling out , shaking, transmission (staled out in rush hour traffic, highway as car slowed, very dangerous), there turn out to be problem with the transmission that was not fixed as recall, only if your car has a problem, very dangerous, should be a recall, if you do not drive your car a lot, this chance of having the transmission fixed for free, as it should be ends 7/31/2018. 4 weeks later, driving beautifully, engine seized while driving , VERY DANGEROUS! My oil level was fine, my coolant level was fine, the dealership stated they could not know the reason unless they take the engine apart, probably something in the block. Need a new engine. Subaru will not help, they stated they already help me out in good faith. Granted my car has 141,000 miles on it, but how many cars that are taken care, regular maintenance, follows Subaru maintenance plan should go through 2 engines and transmission! Here I spent $30,000 on my 1st new car ever, in my 60s, loved the car when it ran properly, handle great, gas mile great, all the bells and whistles. But to have your car die after 5 years when it was well maintained and having no $0.00 value for trade in is not right. Obviously, I have a problem car, a lemon that these kinds of repairs should not have happen once, never mine twice! Never mind how costly an engine is. Being able to have no reasonable recourse. Although I am trying, at least should get bluebook value for the worth my car if it did not have engine issues which is between $6,998-$7,667. Never mind the dangerous situations I was put in, that thank goodness the car did not caused any serious accident, Shame on Subaru customer service for putting hardship on their customers that are only looking for a fair outcome! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value