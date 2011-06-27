  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,246$1,917$2,285
Clean$1,100$1,695$2,020
Average$806$1,251$1,492
Rough$513$808$963
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Integrated Child Safety Seat (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,356$2,226$2,703
Clean$1,196$1,969$2,390
Average$877$1,454$1,765
Rough$558$939$1,139
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Integrated Child Safety Seat (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,402$2,293$2,782
Clean$1,237$2,028$2,460
Average$907$1,497$1,816
Rough$577$967$1,173
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback VDC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$997$1,430$1,669
Clean$880$1,264$1,476
Average$645$934$1,090
Rough$411$603$703
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,471$2,339$2,814
Clean$1,298$2,068$2,488
Average$952$1,527$1,837
Rough$606$986$1,186
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,586$2,590$3,140
Clean$1,399$2,290$2,777
Average$1,026$1,691$2,050
Rough$653$1,092$1,324
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,413$1,938$2,228
Clean$1,247$1,713$1,970
Average$914$1,265$1,455
Rough$582$817$939
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,405$2,342$2,854
Clean$1,240$2,071$2,524
Average$909$1,529$1,864
Rough$578$987$1,203
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,660$2,883$3,552
Clean$1,465$2,550$3,141
Average$1,074$1,883$2,319
Rough$683$1,216$1,497
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Package, Child Seat (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,384$2,268$2,751
Clean$1,221$2,006$2,433
Average$895$1,481$1,796
Rough$570$956$1,160
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Package, Child Seat (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$2,335$2,831
Clean$1,262$2,065$2,503
Average$925$1,525$1,848
Rough$589$984$1,193
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,507$2,297$2,732
Clean$1,330$2,031$2,416
Average$975$1,500$1,784
Rough$621$969$1,152
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,531$2,566$3,132
Clean$1,351$2,269$2,770
Average$991$1,676$2,045
Rough$630$1,082$1,320
