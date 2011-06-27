Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Package (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,246
|$1,917
|$2,285
|Clean
|$1,100
|$1,695
|$2,020
|Average
|$806
|$1,251
|$1,492
|Rough
|$513
|$808
|$963
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Integrated Child Safety Seat (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,356
|$2,226
|$2,703
|Clean
|$1,196
|$1,969
|$2,390
|Average
|$877
|$1,454
|$1,765
|Rough
|$558
|$939
|$1,139
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Integrated Child Safety Seat (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,402
|$2,293
|$2,782
|Clean
|$1,237
|$2,028
|$2,460
|Average
|$907
|$1,497
|$1,816
|Rough
|$577
|$967
|$1,173
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback VDC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$997
|$1,430
|$1,669
|Clean
|$880
|$1,264
|$1,476
|Average
|$645
|$934
|$1,090
|Rough
|$411
|$603
|$703
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,471
|$2,339
|$2,814
|Clean
|$1,298
|$2,068
|$2,488
|Average
|$952
|$1,527
|$1,837
|Rough
|$606
|$986
|$1,186
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,586
|$2,590
|$3,140
|Clean
|$1,399
|$2,290
|$2,777
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,691
|$2,050
|Rough
|$653
|$1,092
|$1,324
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,413
|$1,938
|$2,228
|Clean
|$1,247
|$1,713
|$1,970
|Average
|$914
|$1,265
|$1,455
|Rough
|$582
|$817
|$939
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,342
|$2,854
|Clean
|$1,240
|$2,071
|$2,524
|Average
|$909
|$1,529
|$1,864
|Rough
|$578
|$987
|$1,203
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback L.L. Bean Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,660
|$2,883
|$3,552
|Clean
|$1,465
|$2,550
|$3,141
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,883
|$2,319
|Rough
|$683
|$1,216
|$1,497
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Package, Child Seat (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,384
|$2,268
|$2,751
|Clean
|$1,221
|$2,006
|$2,433
|Average
|$895
|$1,481
|$1,796
|Rough
|$570
|$956
|$1,160
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Package, Child Seat (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,335
|$2,831
|Clean
|$1,262
|$2,065
|$2,503
|Average
|$925
|$1,525
|$1,848
|Rough
|$589
|$984
|$1,193
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback AWD 4dr Wagon w/Weather Package (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,507
|$2,297
|$2,732
|Clean
|$1,330
|$2,031
|$2,416
|Average
|$975
|$1,500
|$1,784
|Rough
|$621
|$969
|$1,152
Estimated values
2001 Subaru Outback Limited AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,531
|$2,566
|$3,132
|Clean
|$1,351
|$2,269
|$2,770
|Average
|$991
|$1,676
|$2,045
|Rough
|$630
|$1,082
|$1,320