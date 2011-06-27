2020 Subaru Legacy Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Legacy Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,361*
Total Cash Price
$26,695
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,495*
Total Cash Price
$35,856
Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,882*
Total Cash Price
$36,903
Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$47,842*
Total Cash Price
$36,117
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,668*
Total Cash Price
$26,172
Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,055*
Total Cash Price
$27,219
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Legacy Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$735
|$761
|$787
|$815
|$844
|$3,942
|Maintenance
|$419
|$840
|$537
|$2,352
|$990
|$5,139
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$321
|$472
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,114
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,281
|Financing
|$1,436
|$1,154
|$855
|$536
|$193
|$4,173
|Depreciation
|$6,580
|$1,845
|$1,745
|$2,048
|$1,939
|$14,158
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,366
|$5,756
|$5,248
|$7,295
|$5,697
|$35,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Legacy Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$988
|$1,022
|$1,058
|$1,095
|$1,133
|$5,295
|Maintenance
|$563
|$1,129
|$721
|$3,159
|$1,330
|$6,902
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$634
|$1,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,496
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,721
|Financing
|$1,929
|$1,549
|$1,148
|$719
|$259
|$5,605
|Depreciation
|$8,838
|$2,478
|$2,344
|$2,751
|$2,604
|$19,016
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,266
|$7,731
|$7,049
|$9,798
|$7,651
|$47,495
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Legacy Sedan Limited XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,017
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,166
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$580
|$1,162
|$742
|$3,251
|$1,369
|$7,104
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$653
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,540
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,771
|Financing
|$1,985
|$1,595
|$1,182
|$740
|$266
|$5,768
|Depreciation
|$9,096
|$2,551
|$2,413
|$2,831
|$2,680
|$19,571
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,712
|$7,957
|$7,254
|$10,084
|$7,875
|$48,882
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Legacy Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$995
|$1,029
|$1,065
|$1,103
|$1,141
|$5,334
|Maintenance
|$567
|$1,137
|$726
|$3,182
|$1,340
|$6,952
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$639
|$1,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,507
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,733
|Financing
|$1,943
|$1,561
|$1,156
|$725
|$261
|$5,646
|Depreciation
|$8,902
|$2,496
|$2,361
|$2,771
|$2,623
|$19,154
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,377
|$7,787
|$7,100
|$9,870
|$7,707
|$47,842
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Legacy Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$721
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$3,865
|Maintenance
|$411
|$824
|$526
|$2,306
|$971
|$5,038
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,092
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,256
|Financing
|$1,408
|$1,131
|$838
|$525
|$189
|$4,091
|Depreciation
|$6,451
|$1,809
|$1,711
|$2,008
|$1,901
|$13,880
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,143
|$5,643
|$5,145
|$7,152
|$5,585
|$34,668
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Legacy Sedan Touring XT 4dr Sedan AWD (2.4L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$750
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$4,020
|Maintenance
|$427
|$857
|$547
|$2,398
|$1,010
|$5,240
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$137
|$328
|$482
|$946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,136
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,306
|Financing
|$1,464
|$1,176
|$872
|$546
|$197
|$4,255
|Depreciation
|$6,709
|$1,881
|$1,779
|$2,088
|$1,977
|$14,435
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,589
|$5,869
|$5,351
|$7,438
|$5,808
|$36,055
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Legacy
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Subaru Legacy in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Subaru Legacy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru WRX
- 2020 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 BRZ
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Cruze
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- Audi A3 2019
- 2019 Corolla
- 2019 Hyundai Sonata
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series