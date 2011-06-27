Used 1999 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews

1999 Subaru Outback myfirstsubaru , 04/11/2003 142233 of 142366 people found this review helpful The lower interior design rating is due to bad cupholders, and some of the controls, cruise control on/off master, fog lights, are hidden behind the steering wheel. Rides really well off road, drove total of 8 miles near Holy Jim Trail, orange County, CA. The 2.5 Liter has plenty of acceleration for my driving style. Some road noise at freeway speeds, but NOT too much. Clutch pedal seems to behave differently in LA traffic, maybe due to heat, (does not affect operation of vehicle). A little excessive body roll on turns. Car still handles VERY well despite the roll. I am 6 ft tall and it could use just a little more leg room. I love my Outback! Report Abuse

1999 Outback Legacy Wagon Elissa Augello , 04/10/2015 Outback 4dr Wagon AWD 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Unlike many of the reviews, I bought my Outback brand new. It currently has 87k miles on it and has never stranded me anywhere. I change the oil religiously and keep up with the maintenance. When you buy a used car, you never know how the persons) before you have driven or maintained the car. As old as she is, I still enjoy driving her. Too bad the new Outback's do not have manual transmissions. I guest I will have to keep driving her until she blows up.

The Overlooked Gem r_berkhei , 02/05/2013 11 of 12 people found this review helpful We have now had three Subaru Legacy/Outback wagons. We purchased our first Limited about a year ago with 155k on the clock. This car amazes me even more than the other 2 ever have. This 14 year old car performs perfectly. All the "luxury" features work flawlessly. It cruses around corners and along highways like a BMW. Take it down a dirt road and you'll fall in love. Whenever it snows, I know I am going to get where I need to go without a doubt. These cars are incredibly safe and not one function was overlooked by Subaru. Truly a quality, do-it-all luxury wagon! Only wish it had the dual sunroof..

Just what I needed WJM , 06/11/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle about a month ago and have been loving it! It has 129,000 miles on it and it drives great! I went from an Acura RSX to a station wagon, so I obviously didn't buy it for style. I love the way it drives and haven't had any problems with it so far. The only thing I am disappointed in is the gas-mileage. 21 MPG is pretty bad for a 4-cylinder. The rear latch for the hatch is broken and I can only purchase a new one from the dealer, which will cost me about $180, a total rip-off if you ask me. Not ever wanting a truck, this vehicle is great for home-improvement projects. If this holds up I would buy another one.