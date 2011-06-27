Estimated values
1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$2,183
|$2,625
|Clean
|$1,215
|$1,927
|$2,317
|Average
|$885
|$1,414
|$1,700
|Rough
|$555
|$902
|$1,084
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Legacy Outback 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,237
|$1,980
|$2,389
|Clean
|$1,090
|$1,748
|$2,108
|Average
|$794
|$1,283
|$1,547
|Rough
|$498
|$818
|$986
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Legacy GT Limited 30th Anniversary 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,193
|$2,495
|Clean
|$1,452
|$1,936
|$2,202
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,421
|$1,616
|Rough
|$663
|$906
|$1,030
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,287
|$1,975
|$2,354
|Clean
|$1,134
|$1,743
|$2,077
|Average
|$826
|$1,279
|$1,525
|Rough
|$518
|$815
|$972
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,086
|$1,784
|$2,166
|Clean
|$956
|$1,575
|$1,912
|Average
|$697
|$1,156
|$1,403
|Rough
|$437
|$737
|$895
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Legacy Brighton 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,092
|$1,710
|$2,050
|Clean
|$961
|$1,509
|$1,809
|Average
|$700
|$1,108
|$1,328
|Rough
|$439
|$706
|$847
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,331
|$2,032
|$2,416
|Clean
|$1,172
|$1,793
|$2,133
|Average
|$854
|$1,316
|$1,565
|Rough
|$536
|$839
|$998
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,048
|$1,717
|$2,085
|Clean
|$923
|$1,516
|$1,840
|Average
|$672
|$1,112
|$1,351
|Rough
|$422
|$709
|$861
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Legacy 30th Anniversary 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,265
|$2,020
|$2,434
|Clean
|$1,114
|$1,783
|$2,148
|Average
|$812
|$1,308
|$1,577
|Rough
|$509
|$834
|$1,005
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Legacy Outback Limited 30th Anniversary 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,467
|$2,189
|$2,587
|Clean
|$1,292
|$1,932
|$2,283
|Average
|$941
|$1,418
|$1,676
|Rough
|$590
|$904
|$1,068