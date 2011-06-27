  1. Home
Estimated values
1999 Subaru Legacy Limited 30th Anniversary 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,380$2,183$2,625
Clean$1,215$1,927$2,317
Average$885$1,414$1,700
Rough$555$902$1,084
1999 Subaru Legacy Outback 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,237$1,980$2,389
Clean$1,090$1,748$2,108
Average$794$1,283$1,547
Rough$498$818$986
1999 Subaru Legacy GT Limited 30th Anniversary 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,649$2,193$2,495
Clean$1,452$1,936$2,202
Average$1,058$1,421$1,616
Rough$663$906$1,030
1999 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,287$1,975$2,354
Clean$1,134$1,743$2,077
Average$826$1,279$1,525
Rough$518$815$972
1999 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,086$1,784$2,166
Clean$956$1,575$1,912
Average$697$1,156$1,403
Rough$437$737$895
1999 Subaru Legacy Brighton 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,092$1,710$2,050
Clean$961$1,509$1,809
Average$700$1,108$1,328
Rough$439$706$847
1999 Subaru Legacy GT 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,331$2,032$2,416
Clean$1,172$1,793$2,133
Average$854$1,316$1,565
Rough$536$839$998
1999 Subaru Legacy L 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,048$1,717$2,085
Clean$923$1,516$1,840
Average$672$1,112$1,351
Rough$422$709$861
1999 Subaru Legacy 30th Anniversary 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,265$2,020$2,434
Clean$1,114$1,783$2,148
Average$812$1,308$1,577
Rough$509$834$1,005
1999 Subaru Legacy Outback Limited 30th Anniversary 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,467$2,189$2,587
Clean$1,292$1,932$2,283
Average$941$1,418$1,676
Rough$590$904$1,068
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $956 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,575 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $956 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,575 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $956 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,575 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Subaru Legacy ranges from $437 to $2,166, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.