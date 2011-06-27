Used 1991 Subaru Legacy Wagon Consumer Reviews
91 legacy wagon
i have owned and operated a 91 subaru legacy l wagon for the past two years and it has been wonderful. i have had no major problems and i still get about 21 miles to the gallon. i am a high school student and i think that it would make an excelent first car. for an old wagon i was extremely suprized to discover the pep that the car can deliver. i have an automatic transmission, and i really seems to choose the gears well depending on how much pressure you put on the gas. with a little wider tires, the vehicle seems to have a better feel on the road, so i would suggest that as an aftermarket addition.
A tank
I bought this 1991 Subaru legacy wagon with 5 speed manual transmission from the original owner 13 years ago. It now has 247,000 miles on it. It runs great. Most repairs have been normal maintenance. The biggest issue now is that it barely made it through DEQ last year. Too much CO. Next year may be it. Oh, and yes, gas mileage is pretty bad if all you do is drive traffic light to traffic light. That produces 15 mpg when I do that. But usually I get 19 in mixed, mostly city, driving, and 30 on the freeway at 60 mpg. There are lots of SUV's out there but very few Japanese station wagons being made any more. I'm keeping this one until it blows up. Or flunks DEQ.
Unshakable. Amazing Reliability
This is an amazing car! It's got almost 190,000 miles on it. It's been wrecked and rebuilt, has Ford Taurus wheel covers and is missing a couple parts, but still runs and drives just fine. In 80,000 miles and 10 years the only things that broke were the oil pump, alternator, a blown muffler. The O2 sensor took a dump several thousand miles ago, still runs good! Steers good. Handles good. Brakes Good. Transmission works good (but has arthritis now). Keep this car maintained and it will outlast your brand new car.
1991 Subie Wagon
Fun, reliable car. The biggest problem is the rust. The car has a major rust problem after about 7 or 8 years, and it is irreversible.
World's greatest used car
I bought it 4 years ago because I needed a car on short notice and wanted a wagon. Learned to love it because it never lets you down and does everything as well as a new car for 1/10th the price. After 17 years, almost everything on the car is still original and there isn't a spot of rust. This is the car that made Subaru a legend.
Sponsored cars related to the Legacy
Related Used 1991 Subaru Legacy Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner