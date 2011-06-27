2019 Subaru Impreza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impreza Hatchback
2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,343*
Total Cash Price
$23,248
2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$45,604*
Total Cash Price
$32,780
2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$46,897*
Total Cash Price
$33,710
2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,343*
Total Cash Price
$23,248
2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,488*
Total Cash Price
$27,665
2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$42,693*
Total Cash Price
$30,687
Impreza Sedan
2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,990*
Total Cash Price
$23,713
2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,310*
Total Cash Price
$31,850
2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$44,633*
Total Cash Price
$32,082
2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$33,637*
Total Cash Price
$24,178
2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,548*
Total Cash Price
$26,270
2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$40,105*
Total Cash Price
$28,828
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$842
|$872
|$902
|$934
|$4,364
|Maintenance
|$429
|$842
|$541
|$2,240
|$1,008
|$5,060
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$975
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,139
|Financing
|$1,250
|$1,006
|$744
|$466
|$168
|$3,634
|Depreciation
|$5,316
|$1,575
|$1,491
|$1,749
|$1,657
|$11,788
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,810
|$5,363
|$4,910
|$6,834
|$5,426
|$32,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,148
|$1,187
|$1,230
|$1,272
|$1,317
|$6,153
|Maintenance
|$605
|$1,187
|$763
|$3,158
|$1,421
|$7,135
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$653
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,375
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,606
|Financing
|$1,763
|$1,418
|$1,049
|$657
|$237
|$5,124
|Depreciation
|$7,496
|$2,221
|$2,102
|$2,466
|$2,336
|$16,621
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,832
|$7,562
|$6,923
|$9,636
|$7,651
|$45,604
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,180
|$1,221
|$1,264
|$1,308
|$1,354
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$622
|$1,221
|$784
|$3,248
|$1,462
|$7,337
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$191
|$457
|$671
|$1,320
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,414
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,652
|Financing
|$1,813
|$1,459
|$1,079
|$676
|$244
|$5,269
|Depreciation
|$7,708
|$2,284
|$2,162
|$2,536
|$2,403
|$17,093
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,225
|$7,776
|$7,120
|$9,909
|$7,868
|$46,897
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$814
|$842
|$872
|$902
|$934
|$4,364
|Maintenance
|$429
|$842
|$541
|$2,240
|$1,008
|$5,060
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$975
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,139
|Financing
|$1,250
|$1,006
|$744
|$466
|$168
|$3,634
|Depreciation
|$5,316
|$1,575
|$1,491
|$1,749
|$1,657
|$11,788
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,810
|$5,363
|$4,910
|$6,834
|$5,426
|$32,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$1,002
|$1,038
|$1,073
|$1,111
|$5,193
|Maintenance
|$511
|$1,002
|$644
|$2,666
|$1,200
|$6,021
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$157
|$375
|$551
|$1,083
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,160
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,355
|Financing
|$1,488
|$1,197
|$885
|$555
|$200
|$4,324
|Depreciation
|$6,326
|$1,874
|$1,774
|$2,081
|$1,972
|$14,028
|Fuel
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$6,483
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,674
|$6,382
|$5,843
|$8,132
|$6,457
|$38,488
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,074
|$1,111
|$1,151
|$1,191
|$1,233
|$5,760
|Maintenance
|$566
|$1,111
|$714
|$2,957
|$1,331
|$6,679
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$174
|$416
|$611
|$1,201
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,287
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,503
|Financing
|$1,650
|$1,328
|$982
|$615
|$222
|$4,797
|Depreciation
|$7,017
|$2,079
|$1,968
|$2,309
|$2,187
|$15,560
|Fuel
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,525
|$7,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,949
|$7,079
|$6,481
|$9,021
|$7,162
|$42,693
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$830
|$859
|$889
|$920
|$953
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$438
|$859
|$552
|$2,285
|$1,028
|$5,161
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$321
|$472
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$995
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,162
|Financing
|$1,275
|$1,026
|$759
|$475
|$171
|$3,707
|Depreciation
|$5,422
|$1,607
|$1,521
|$1,784
|$1,690
|$12,024
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,006
|$5,470
|$5,008
|$6,971
|$5,535
|$32,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Sedan 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$1,195
|$1,236
|$1,280
|$5,979
|Maintenance
|$588
|$1,154
|$741
|$3,069
|$1,381
|$6,932
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$634
|$1,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,336
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,560
|Financing
|$1,713
|$1,378
|$1,019
|$638
|$230
|$4,979
|Depreciation
|$7,283
|$2,158
|$2,043
|$2,396
|$2,270
|$16,150
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,440
|$7,347
|$6,727
|$9,363
|$7,434
|$44,310
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,123
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$1,245
|$1,289
|$6,022
|Maintenance
|$592
|$1,162
|$747
|$3,091
|$1,391
|$6,983
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$639
|$1,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,346
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,572
|Financing
|$1,725
|$1,388
|$1,027
|$643
|$232
|$5,015
|Depreciation
|$7,336
|$2,174
|$2,058
|$2,414
|$2,287
|$16,267
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,538
|$7,401
|$6,776
|$9,431
|$7,488
|$44,633
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$876
|$907
|$938
|$971
|$4,539
|Maintenance
|$446
|$876
|$563
|$2,330
|$1,048
|$5,262
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$137
|$328
|$482
|$946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,014
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,185
|Financing
|$1,300
|$1,046
|$774
|$485
|$175
|$3,779
|Depreciation
|$5,529
|$1,638
|$1,551
|$1,819
|$1,723
|$12,260
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,202
|$5,578
|$5,106
|$7,107
|$5,643
|$33,637
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$920
|$951
|$985
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$4,931
|Maintenance
|$485
|$951
|$611
|$2,531
|$1,139
|$5,718
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$149
|$356
|$523
|$1,028
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,102
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,287
|Financing
|$1,412
|$1,137
|$841
|$527
|$190
|$4,106
|Depreciation
|$6,007
|$1,780
|$1,685
|$1,976
|$1,872
|$13,320
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,085
|$6,060
|$5,548
|$7,722
|$6,131
|$36,548
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Impreza Sedan 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,044
|$1,081
|$1,118
|$1,158
|$5,411
|Maintenance
|$532
|$1,044
|$671
|$2,778
|$1,250
|$6,274
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$164
|$391
|$574
|$1,128
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,209
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,412
|Financing
|$1,550
|$1,247
|$923
|$578
|$208
|$4,506
|Depreciation
|$6,592
|$1,953
|$1,849
|$2,169
|$2,055
|$14,617
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,164
|$6,650
|$6,088
|$8,474
|$6,728
|$40,105
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Impreza
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Subaru Impreza in Virginia is:not available
