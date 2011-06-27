2019 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

A A , 04/23/2019 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

Here is a 1-year update of my 2019 base Subaru Impreza CVT (I condensed the original review to make room for this): I have 24K miles on the clock now. This car has some big flaws when compared to a Toyota, but it has upsides that no Toyota could ever have. When I take my kid to school and back every day, the car averages 22 mpg. Don't believe the mpg calculator - if you do it yourself, you will find the mpg to be different. Regarding assembly, there are numerous panels, doors, and plastics that simply do not align with the other side, are wobbly, or are uneven. This makes me question the assembly line - who put this car together, and will it hold-up? I have 3 Toyotas parked on my driveway, and they have flawless, perfect assembly. Also, my driver-side shock blew after only 20K miles. Now, for the pros: Subaru is definitely a lifestyle car. This car has CHARACTER. Just driving it around, people notice it. The car is COMFORTABLE, and the technology interface blows-away anything Toyota has ever made. On the highway, I'm not kidding, I get 39-45 mpg. This car handles better than any other car in the rain or mountains - it has POWER, and has saved my life several times. The engine runs just like it did on day-one. Overall, I'm more than happy with this car, and easily take it over a Corolla. Love my car! Here is the 6-month update of my 2019 base Impreza (CVT transmission): I've put 13,000 miles on the car so far. It's been an excellent daily driver. Suspension is stiffer than a sedan, even the Toyota Corolla. Brakes could be significantly better. This car truly is a 4-seater - taking 5 people, even with the small ones in the back, is a very cramped experience. My only major qualm has to be the amount I'm paying for gas: Adjusting for distance, you pay $53 for 400 miles in an Impreza, and $33 for 400 miles in a Corolla (a difference of $20). That's at least $80 per month more that you're paying for gas in the Impreza than in a commuter car (ie: Corolla, Civic). I feel confident in the build quality and performance of the car - I've never felt unconfident in the car when in remote areas like the Redwoods. However, long-term reliability is yet to be seen. Maintenance is easy (engine oil filter gets an 11/10 for placement), and few and far between. What gives the Impreza an x-factor is how accommodating it is of larger people: I'm 6'1", and my head is far from the ceiling. The windows are large and wide; I don't feel cramped in the car, which is a godsend when compared to a Corolla. Overall, I'm in-between about the Impreza. Gets an A+ when getting me from point A to point B. Ride quality is harsher than I want it to be. Fuel cost is significantly more than a commuter car. At the end of the day, I still take the Impreza over the Corolla. I have nightmares about getting into a Corolla and my head hitting the ceiling; if you are 5'8" or shorter, the Corolla might be better for you (plus it's a true 5-seater). Hope this helps! Original review: This car is what it is, and is not what it's not. The Impreza is an AWD, wide, roomy, and comfortable car that gets decent gas mileage. Between city and highway driving, I'm averaging 29.5 MPG. Compared to a Toyota Corolla, this car is on another level - it's fun to drive, powerful, has plush seats, amazing visibility, and is much more suitable for taller drivers than the new (2015-present) Corolla sedan. The 2015-2019 Corolla wins when it comes to MPG and rear legroom (at least in my experience), but that's about it. Now, you get what you pay for in this car. I bought the base model, which has hub caps, the 6.5" Starlink touchscreen (with Apple carplay and Android auto - which both work amazingly!), and cruise control. That's it for features. In the higher trims levels, you get a mix of: larger touchscreen, Eyesight technology, LED headlights, alloy rims, ski racks, trunk cover, and other amenities. That raises the price of the car from about $21K for the base, to $27K for loaded. Overall, I am satisfied with my base Impreza hatchback. This car is what it is and is not what it's not. If you're looking for tons of features and the most up-to-date technology, either pay more for a premium Impreza, or opt for a different car. If you're someone who wants great visibility, more power than a normal 4-cylinder car, comfortable seats, AWD, and the satisfaction of driving a Subaru, then consider the Impreza. PS: -The car has a considerable center hump on the floor of the rear seats, making it a very comfortable 4-seater car, but a tight 5-seater car. -Although the trunk is rated to have 20.8 cubic feet of space, it's wide and deep, allowing you to easily carry 4 large suitcases and then some. For comparison, the 2017 Corolla iM also has 20.8 cubic feet of trunk space, but there's no way you're going to fit 4 large suitcases in it - it's too shallow. -There's no rear cup-holders attached to the center armrest, although the rear side doors can hold 2 bottles of water each.