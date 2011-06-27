Used 2018 Subaru Impreza Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Impreza Hatchback
2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$30,790*
Total Cash Price
$19,394
2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,406*
Total Cash Price
$19,782
2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,414*
Total Cash Price
$27,346
2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$34,793*
Total Cash Price
$21,915
2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$38,180*
Total Cash Price
$24,049
2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$36,640*
Total Cash Price
$23,079
Impreza Sedan
2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$42,182*
Total Cash Price
$26,570
2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$42,490*
Total Cash Price
$26,764
2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,022*
Total Cash Price
$20,170
2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,646*
Total Cash Price
$28,121
2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
True Cost to Own
$30,790*
Total Cash Price
$19,394
2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$40,643*
Total Cash Price
$25,600
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Premium 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$830
|$1,150
|$1,671
|$899
|$1,335
|$5,885
|Repairs
|$127
|$300
|$441
|$515
|$603
|$1,986
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,220
|Financing
|$1,043
|$839
|$621
|$388
|$141
|$3,032
|Depreciation
|$4,278
|$1,475
|$1,310
|$1,177
|$1,072
|$9,312
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,096
|$5,620
|$5,954
|$4,945
|$5,175
|$30,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$773
|$797
|$820
|$845
|$3,985
|Maintenance
|$847
|$1,173
|$1,704
|$917
|$1,362
|$6,003
|Repairs
|$130
|$306
|$450
|$525
|$615
|$2,026
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,244
|Financing
|$1,064
|$856
|$633
|$396
|$144
|$3,093
|Depreciation
|$4,364
|$1,505
|$1,336
|$1,201
|$1,093
|$9,498
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,278
|$5,732
|$6,073
|$5,044
|$5,279
|$31,406
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$1,167
|$5,509
|Maintenance
|$1,170
|$1,622
|$2,356
|$1,268
|$1,882
|$8,298
|Repairs
|$179
|$423
|$622
|$726
|$850
|$2,800
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,489
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,720
|Financing
|$1,471
|$1,183
|$876
|$547
|$199
|$4,275
|Depreciation
|$6,032
|$2,080
|$1,847
|$1,660
|$1,512
|$13,130
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,825
|$7,924
|$8,395
|$6,972
|$7,297
|$43,414
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Limited 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$832
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$4,415
|Maintenance
|$938
|$1,299
|$1,888
|$1,016
|$1,509
|$6,650
|Repairs
|$144
|$339
|$498
|$582
|$681
|$2,244
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,193
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,379
|Financing
|$1,179
|$948
|$702
|$438
|$159
|$3,426
|Depreciation
|$4,834
|$1,667
|$1,480
|$1,330
|$1,211
|$10,523
|Fuel
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,231
|$1,267
|$1,305
|$6,156
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,278
|$6,351
|$6,728
|$5,588
|$5,848
|$34,793
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i Sport 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$913
|$940
|$968
|$997
|$1,027
|$4,845
|Maintenance
|$1,029
|$1,426
|$2,072
|$1,115
|$1,655
|$7,297
|Repairs
|$157
|$372
|$547
|$639
|$748
|$2,463
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,309
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,513
|Financing
|$1,293
|$1,040
|$770
|$481
|$175
|$3,760
|Depreciation
|$5,305
|$1,829
|$1,624
|$1,459
|$1,329
|$11,547
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,756
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,279
|$6,969
|$7,383
|$6,132
|$6,417
|$38,180
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Hatchback 2.0i 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$4,649
|Maintenance
|$988
|$1,369
|$1,988
|$1,070
|$1,589
|$7,003
|Repairs
|$151
|$357
|$525
|$613
|$718
|$2,363
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,257
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,452
|Financing
|$1,241
|$998
|$739
|$462
|$168
|$3,608
|Depreciation
|$5,091
|$1,755
|$1,559
|$1,401
|$1,276
|$11,081
|Fuel
|$1,221
|$1,258
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$6,483
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,824
|$6,688
|$7,085
|$5,885
|$6,158
|$36,640
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,008
|$1,038
|$1,070
|$1,101
|$1,134
|$5,353
|Maintenance
|$1,137
|$1,576
|$2,289
|$1,232
|$1,829
|$8,062
|Repairs
|$174
|$411
|$604
|$706
|$826
|$2,721
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,447
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,671
|Financing
|$1,429
|$1,149
|$851
|$532
|$193
|$4,154
|Depreciation
|$5,861
|$2,021
|$1,795
|$1,612
|$1,469
|$12,757
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,462
|$7,699
|$8,157
|$6,775
|$7,090
|$42,182
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,016
|$1,046
|$1,078
|$1,110
|$1,143
|$5,392
|Maintenance
|$1,145
|$1,587
|$2,306
|$1,241
|$1,842
|$8,121
|Repairs
|$175
|$414
|$609
|$711
|$832
|$2,741
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,457
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,684
|Financing
|$1,439
|$1,158
|$857
|$535
|$195
|$4,184
|Depreciation
|$5,904
|$2,035
|$1,808
|$1,624
|$1,479
|$12,851
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,552
|$7,756
|$8,217
|$6,824
|$7,141
|$42,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$765
|$788
|$812
|$836
|$861
|$4,063
|Maintenance
|$863
|$1,196
|$1,738
|$935
|$1,388
|$6,120
|Repairs
|$132
|$312
|$459
|$536
|$627
|$2,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,098
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,269
|Financing
|$1,085
|$873
|$646
|$404
|$147
|$3,153
|Depreciation
|$4,449
|$1,534
|$1,362
|$1,224
|$1,115
|$9,684
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,460
|$5,845
|$6,192
|$5,143
|$5,382
|$32,022
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Sedan 2.0i Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,665
|Maintenance
|$1,204
|$1,668
|$2,423
|$1,304
|$1,936
|$8,533
|Repairs
|$184
|$435
|$639
|$747
|$874
|$2,880
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,531
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,769
|Financing
|$1,512
|$1,217
|$900
|$563
|$204
|$4,396
|Depreciation
|$6,203
|$2,139
|$1,900
|$1,707
|$1,554
|$13,502
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,189
|$8,149
|$8,633
|$7,170
|$7,504
|$44,646
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Sedan 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$736
|$758
|$781
|$804
|$828
|$3,907
|Maintenance
|$830
|$1,150
|$1,671
|$899
|$1,335
|$5,885
|Repairs
|$127
|$300
|$441
|$515
|$603
|$1,986
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,056
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,220
|Financing
|$1,043
|$839
|$621
|$388
|$141
|$3,032
|Depreciation
|$4,278
|$1,475
|$1,310
|$1,177
|$1,072
|$9,312
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,096
|$5,620
|$5,954
|$4,945
|$5,175
|$30,790
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Impreza Sedan 2.0i 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$972
|$1,001
|$1,031
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$5,157
|Maintenance
|$1,096
|$1,518
|$2,206
|$1,187
|$1,762
|$7,768
|Repairs
|$168
|$396
|$582
|$680
|$796
|$2,622
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,394
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$54
|$1,610
|Financing
|$1,377
|$1,107
|$820
|$512
|$186
|$4,002
|Depreciation
|$5,647
|$1,947
|$1,729
|$1,554
|$1,415
|$12,292
|Fuel
|$1,354
|$1,395
|$1,437
|$1,480
|$1,525
|$7,191
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,007
|$7,418
|$7,859
|$6,527
|$6,831
|$40,643
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Impreza
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Subaru Impreza in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2018 Subaru Impreza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019