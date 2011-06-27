Used 2017 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Limited Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,095
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG32
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine size2.0 l
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
EyeSight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alertyes
EyeSight + Moonroof + Blind Spot Detection/Rear Cross Traffic Alert + Navigation System + Harman Kardon Amplifier and Speakersyes
Popular Package #5yes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors w/Homelinkyes
Auto Dimming Mirror with Compassyes
Footwell Illumination Kit - Blueyes
Auto Dimming Mirror with Compass and HomeLinkyes
Rockford Fosgate Premium Audio Upgradeyes
Side Sill Plateyes
Cargo Tray - 4Dryes
STI Shift Knob CVTyes
Sun Shadeyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Exterior and Interior Auto Dimming Mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Body Side Molding - Ice Silveryes
Body Side Molding - Venetian Redyes
Door Edge Guards - Venetian Redyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Island Blueyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Island Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Carbide Grayyes
Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Blackyes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Splash Guardsyes
Sport Mesh Grilleyes
Exterior Auto Dimming Mirror w/Approach Lightyes
Door Edge Guards - Carbide Gray Metallicyes
Wheel Locks - Alloy Wheelsyes
Bumper Applique Rearyes
Measurements
Length182.1 in.
Curb weight3108 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Island Blue Pearl
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Carbide Gray Metallic
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/50R17 88V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
