Used 2008 Subaru Impreza WRX STI Consumer Reviews

A great car, ruined by Subaru bensti , 12/18/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This was my first Subaru. I bought it as a CPO with 19k miles on it. About 1300mi after buying it, the MAF sensor failed, then at 3k miles, the engine spun a rod bearing and failed, got a new engine which was broken in properly and then failed from another cracked piston 5kmi later. Oh, and did I mention that it sat in the shop waiting for Subaru to get off their asses and fix it for over a month each time. On top of that, the transmission has begun to have issues, like it won't go into 1st gear without a horrible grind, the dealer says it is "Not a major problem"! Headlights failed, rear diff failed, clutch failed due to bad work from the dealer, and the car is still broken Buy an Evo Report Abuse

Too many RATTLES Subie , 09/17/2008 5 of 6 people found this review helpful New 2008 STi is unquestionably a blast to drive, and I actually prefer the new, toned-down body style. That said, I'm finding it a difficult daily driver. Not because of the transmission (clunky) or the gas mileage (mediocre), but because the car rattles so, so, so much. I've only owned it for a few months, and it is barely out of its break-in period. But it seems like every time I get in the car, it has developed a new interior rattle. No use turning to dealerships for help, in my experience, as they either fail to fix the problem, or claim to be unable to replicate it. Just how high do you have to turn the stereo and a/c to drown out all those rattles, boys? Report Abuse

Didn't look twice @ Subaru until now Subie 4 Life , 12/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is a 2nd review nearly 1.5 years after initial. I changed the performance rating to an 8, prev. was 10. The ECU Map seemed a bit hiccupy. Peaks and valleys thr/out the power band. Subaru recalled for ECU issues. Reflashed the ECU and it helped, however not as it should. I have since "tuned" the car w/ aftermarket mapping and parts. Power output is about 350 hp and 380 tq. Very smooth and usable power now. I lowered the exterior rating because of the tail lights. They really bother me! The front grille is out of place too. Nav system is still clumsy to operate and not very accurate. I have gotten used to the lack of amenities. Still smitten by a true 4 season perf. car. Report Abuse

Handles like a dream JT , 07/25/2018 WRX STI 4dr Hatchback AWD w/VDC, Silver BBS (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This car is all about power and handling (combined). If you want just power, get a V8. If you want a car that you grip the off/on ramps on the highway while putting a smile on your face, get an STI. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse