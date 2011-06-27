2020 Subaru Forester Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Forester SUV
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,610*
Total Cash Price
$28,800
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$36,322*
Total Cash Price
$29,376
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$48,786*
Total Cash Price
$39,456
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,210*
Total Cash Price
$40,608
4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,142*
Total Cash Price
$39,744
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Forester SUV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$728
|$753
|$780
|$807
|$835
|$3,903
|Maintenance
|$446
|$864
|$560
|$2,125
|$1,047
|$5,042
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$132
|$315
|$463
|$910
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,197
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,361
|Financing
|$1,549
|$1,245
|$923
|$576
|$209
|$4,502
|Depreciation
|$3,263
|$2,631
|$2,490
|$2,921
|$2,767
|$14,072
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,279
|$6,663
|$6,089
|$7,983
|$6,596
|$35,610
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Forester SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$768
|$796
|$823
|$852
|$3,981
|Maintenance
|$455
|$881
|$571
|$2,168
|$1,068
|$5,143
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$321
|$472
|$928
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,221
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,388
|Financing
|$1,580
|$1,270
|$941
|$588
|$213
|$4,592
|Depreciation
|$3,328
|$2,684
|$2,540
|$2,979
|$2,822
|$14,353
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,445
|$6,796
|$6,211
|$8,143
|$6,728
|$36,322
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Forester SUV Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$997
|$1,032
|$1,069
|$1,106
|$1,144
|$5,347
|Maintenance
|$611
|$1,184
|$767
|$2,911
|$1,434
|$6,908
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$181
|$432
|$634
|$1,247
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,640
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,865
|Financing
|$2,122
|$1,706
|$1,265
|$789
|$286
|$6,168
|Depreciation
|$4,470
|$3,604
|$3,411
|$4,002
|$3,791
|$19,279
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,342
|$9,128
|$8,342
|$10,937
|$9,037
|$48,786
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Forester SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,177
|$5,503
|Maintenance
|$629
|$1,218
|$790
|$2,996
|$1,476
|$7,109
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$186
|$444
|$653
|$1,283
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,688
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,919
|Financing
|$2,184
|$1,755
|$1,301
|$812
|$295
|$6,348
|Depreciation
|$4,601
|$3,710
|$3,511
|$4,119
|$3,901
|$19,842
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,673
|$9,395
|$8,585
|$11,256
|$9,300
|$50,210
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Forester SUV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,005
|$1,039
|$1,076
|$1,114
|$1,152
|$5,386
|Maintenance
|$615
|$1,192
|$773
|$2,933
|$1,445
|$6,958
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$182
|$435
|$639
|$1,256
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,652
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,878
|Financing
|$2,138
|$1,718
|$1,274
|$795
|$288
|$6,213
|Depreciation
|$4,503
|$3,631
|$3,436
|$4,031
|$3,818
|$19,419
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,425
|$9,195
|$8,403
|$11,017
|$9,102
|$49,142
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Forester
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Build Your Forester
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Subaru Forester in Virginia is:
