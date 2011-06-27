Used 2015 Subaru Forester Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Forester SUV
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$32,463*
Total Cash Price
$15,596
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,826*
Total Cash Price
$15,290
2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,602*
Total Cash Price
$20,947
2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$44,875*
Total Cash Price
$21,559
2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$43,920*
Total Cash Price
$21,100
2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,099*
Total Cash Price
$15,902
2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$46,148*
Total Cash Price
$22,171
2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
True Cost to Own
$31,826*
Total Cash Price
$15,290
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forester SUV 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$710
|$731
|$753
|$776
|$799
|$3,769
|Maintenance
|$916
|$1,166
|$1,407
|$1,522
|$1,710
|$6,720
|Repairs
|$492
|$572
|$667
|$778
|$908
|$3,417
|Taxes & Fees
|$860
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,027
|Financing
|$838
|$675
|$499
|$312
|$113
|$2,438
|Depreciation
|$3,804
|$1,460
|$1,284
|$1,139
|$1,021
|$8,708
|Fuel
|$1,203
|$1,238
|$1,276
|$1,314
|$1,354
|$6,384
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,822
|$5,884
|$5,927
|$5,883
|$5,946
|$32,463
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forester SUV 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$717
|$738
|$761
|$783
|$3,695
|Maintenance
|$898
|$1,143
|$1,379
|$1,492
|$1,676
|$6,588
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$843
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,007
|Financing
|$822
|$662
|$489
|$306
|$111
|$2,390
|Depreciation
|$3,729
|$1,431
|$1,259
|$1,117
|$1,001
|$8,537
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,649
|$5,769
|$5,811
|$5,768
|$5,829
|$31,826
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forester SUV 2.0XT Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$954
|$982
|$1,011
|$1,043
|$1,073
|$5,062
|Maintenance
|$1,230
|$1,566
|$1,889
|$2,044
|$2,296
|$9,026
|Repairs
|$660
|$769
|$896
|$1,045
|$1,219
|$4,590
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,155
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,380
|Financing
|$1,126
|$907
|$670
|$419
|$152
|$3,274
|Depreciation
|$5,109
|$1,960
|$1,725
|$1,530
|$1,371
|$11,696
|Fuel
|$1,615
|$1,663
|$1,714
|$1,765
|$1,818
|$8,575
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,849
|$7,904
|$7,961
|$7,902
|$7,986
|$43,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forester SUV 2.5i Touring PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$981
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$5,210
|Maintenance
|$1,266
|$1,612
|$1,944
|$2,104
|$2,363
|$9,289
|Repairs
|$680
|$791
|$922
|$1,076
|$1,255
|$4,724
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,189
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,420
|Financing
|$1,159
|$933
|$689
|$431
|$157
|$3,370
|Depreciation
|$5,258
|$2,018
|$1,775
|$1,575
|$1,411
|$12,037
|Fuel
|$1,662
|$1,712
|$1,764
|$1,816
|$1,871
|$8,825
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,195
|$8,134
|$8,194
|$8,133
|$8,219
|$44,875
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forester SUV 2.5i Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$960
|$989
|$1,018
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$5,099
|Maintenance
|$1,239
|$1,577
|$1,903
|$2,059
|$2,313
|$9,091
|Repairs
|$665
|$774
|$903
|$1,053
|$1,228
|$4,623
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,163
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,390
|Financing
|$1,134
|$914
|$675
|$422
|$153
|$3,298
|Depreciation
|$5,146
|$1,975
|$1,737
|$1,541
|$1,381
|$11,781
|Fuel
|$1,627
|$1,675
|$1,726
|$1,777
|$1,831
|$8,637
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,936
|$7,961
|$8,019
|$7,960
|$8,044
|$43,920
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forester SUV 2.5i Premium PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$724
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$814
|$3,843
|Maintenance
|$934
|$1,189
|$1,434
|$1,552
|$1,743
|$6,852
|Repairs
|$501
|$583
|$680
|$794
|$926
|$3,484
|Taxes & Fees
|$877
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,047
|Financing
|$855
|$688
|$509
|$318
|$115
|$2,486
|Depreciation
|$3,878
|$1,488
|$1,309
|$1,162
|$1,041
|$8,878
|Fuel
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,301
|$1,340
|$1,380
|$6,509
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,995
|$6,000
|$6,043
|$5,999
|$6,062
|$33,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forester SUV 2.5i PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,009
|$1,040
|$1,070
|$1,103
|$1,135
|$5,358
|Maintenance
|$1,302
|$1,657
|$2,000
|$2,163
|$2,430
|$9,553
|Repairs
|$699
|$813
|$948
|$1,106
|$1,291
|$4,858
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,222
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,460
|Financing
|$1,192
|$960
|$709
|$444
|$161
|$3,466
|Depreciation
|$5,407
|$2,075
|$1,826
|$1,620
|$1,451
|$12,379
|Fuel
|$1,710
|$1,760
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$9,076
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,541
|$8,365
|$8,426
|$8,364
|$8,452
|$46,148
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Forester SUV 2.0XT Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$696
|$717
|$738
|$761
|$783
|$3,695
|Maintenance
|$898
|$1,143
|$1,379
|$1,492
|$1,676
|$6,588
|Repairs
|$482
|$561
|$654
|$763
|$890
|$3,350
|Taxes & Fees
|$843
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,007
|Financing
|$822
|$662
|$489
|$306
|$111
|$2,390
|Depreciation
|$3,729
|$1,431
|$1,259
|$1,117
|$1,001
|$8,537
|Fuel
|$1,179
|$1,214
|$1,251
|$1,288
|$1,327
|$6,259
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,649
|$5,769
|$5,811
|$5,768
|$5,829
|$31,826
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Forester
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Subaru Forester in Virginia is:not available
