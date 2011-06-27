Used 2007 Subaru Forester Consumer Reviews
New Subaru
I just bought my Subaru this month. I am slightly disappointed in the mileage. I get 23 in town but my highway drive is 25.5. I am hoping this will get better.
Practical and reliable
This is the second Forester we have bought and it's just a great, practical car.
2007 Forester XT Sport, my 1st and last Subaru
I purchased a 2007 Forester XT Sport (the turbo version) with the expectation that I would be getting a car that was fun to drive, reliable, and had AWD. It has been anything, but reliable. At about 44k miles, the check engine light came on. When I went to have the car diagnosed, the dealer said I had P1410, P2431, P2432, and P2444 fault codes showing up indicating that I had a problem with the secondary air valve. That problem, was a $1200 fix, as my car was outside the 36k warranty. At 61k miles, the radiator cracked and sprayed fluid all over the engine bay. That was a $540 repair. Needless to say, I am done with this car and will not be buying another Subaru because of it.
love it
I love this car. Got 8 inches of snow 1 week after I bought it, and it was great. Handles like a dream. I'm over 6 foot and have plenty of room. Looks great too. I feel very safe in this car. Had a small S.U.V. before and was afraid it would tip over, not in my new Subaru. A very fun to drive car.
shy rocket
This is my first Subaru. I've owned mostly Toyotas. I love the Boxer engine and the feel of AWD. I put two of my buddies inside for a spin and surprised them when the front end "launched" straight up when accelerated. From the outside this car looks like a soccer-mom transport.
Sponsored cars related to the Forester
Related Used 2007 Subaru Forester info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ram 1500 2011
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2018
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2014
- Used Ram 1500 2009
- Used Lexus GS 350 2018
- Used Cadillac CTS 2008
- Used Nissan Altima 2012
- Used Toyota Sienna 2011
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ